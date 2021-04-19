Job Details

ABOUT PAX

At PAX we strive to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. Our curated set of pure full flavor pods and award-winning devices make enjoying cannabis simple and safe. For more than a decade, we have created next-generation platforms that deliver enduring quality and wellness benefits through innovations in design and technology, and remain trusted by millions of consumers nationwide. We’re the #1 cannabis brand nationally with top awareness and NPS scores. Our standards allow for the safest vaporization of cannabis on the market. We are passionate about increasing well-being through the power of cannabis, and we are committed to advancing opportunity through supporting social justice, access and equity in the industry.

We are incredibly excited about the tremendous growth of the cannabis industry, inspired every day by how cannabis can change lives, and fortunate for our leading position in the space. Our culture is focused on putting the consumer first, making an impact together, and also having fun along the way! Our team has helped build businesses at the intersection of consumer, technology and wellness, including Apple, Google, Tesla, Uber, GoPro, Fitbit, Constellation, Honest Company, Eaze and more. PAX is backed by leading consumer and technology investors including Tiger Global and Tao Invest, and has raised over $540M in capital.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES

We are looking for a passionate design leader who is excited about building and leading a growing team, and rolling up their sleeves to help with execution at a design-centric start-up known for its iconic experiences in the cannabis category. The VP of Design will be a key member of the leadership team, reporting directly to the CEO, and charged with leading consumer experience, product, graphic design teams and supporting industrial design across PAX. The VP of Design will play a vital role in shaping and overseeing how our consumers interact with the PAX products & experiences across channels including both digital (ecomm & app) and retail today and in the future.

As the VP of Design, you will:

Own the design of distinctive and cohesive product and user experiences for our consumers, and roll out our design for all PAX consumer products and experiences while collaborating cross functionally across the organization

Hire, mentor, and guide a team of experienced designers while building a strong team culture focused on consumer-centric design

Be involved in all aspects of the design process to frame problems, define insights, create compelling visions, and get your hands dirty making UX solutions, UI designs, graphic design while supporting creative direction overall

Engage with customers directly, and iterate quickly with testing & prototyping

Lead mobile app and ecommerce design projects and have a fluent understanding of responsive web, iOS, and Android designs

Shape in-store experience design for our consumers including packaging and merchandising

Lead visual design, graphic design and user experience design working across all functions of the business

Manage product and industrial designers focused on building next-generation products and experiences

Report to the CEO

WHAT WE LOOK FOR IN YOU

8-10+ years of relevant experience in design, including user experience, product or interaction design (preferably with 2-5+ years of team building experience with direct reports)

Experience in a leading design role at a high-growth consumer business: consumer technology, CPG start-up preferred

An inspiring portfolio demonstrating a spike in user experience and/or product design

Strong strategic thinking, problem solving and communication skills

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate with other executives and team members

High proficiency in communication and design tools

Bonus: Experience with in-store or merchandising design, industrial design and/or packaging design

Bachelor’s degree in a design-related field, or equivalent relevant work experience

PAX PERKS & BENEFITS

Competitive compensation including equity

Fully funded comprehensive medical, dental, and vision coverage

401K plan

Generous PTO policy including 9 paid holidays

Paid parental leave

Monthly wellness reimbursement

Cell phone reimbursement

Employee purchase program for discounted PAX devices

Employee Assistance Program including access to online legal support

Dog friendly HQ

PAX VALUES

Consumers First - We put consumers first in all our objectives, designs, and discussions. Our goal is to improve their lives, to deliver unique solutions for them and to create for their benefit.

Innovate - We make cannabis easy and intuitive. Innovating for consumers and finding the yes is everyone’s responsibility. We do so with excellence and speed to market as our lifeblood.

Community - We are active, collaborative and beneficial builders of a global community. We support health, wellness and social justice efforts as a force for good.

Contribute - We each individually own the solution, and drive for winning outcomes.