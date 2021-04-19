All Jobs
Job Details

Product Designer

Bold is looking for our first Product Designer to drive the aesthetics of our health and fitness product. We’ve got the (ongoing) research, active users, and capable engineers—now our small (but growing) remote team needs help transforming our UX and UI into the intuitive and engaging product we envision.

Other responsibilities

  • Structure and conduct user research
  • Structure and conduct usability testing
  • Collaborate with product managers, engineers, and community teams
  • Balance user & business needs
  • Collaborate with brand design to establish and maintain a consistent brand

About you

  • Expertise in UI design leveraging design systems
  • Expertise in interaction design
  • Experience in UX/prototyping
  • Empathy for our users that exists across a wide spectrum of ability (physical & technical)

Bold is committed to creating an inclusive culture that values all forms of diversity, including but not limited to age, gender, sexuality, ethnicity and ability. We believe in a world where everyone can age healthily and happily, and since everyone ages, we know we can only realize our vision if our team is diverse and inclusive.



Bold
Job Type
Full-time
Location
United States
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Apr 19, 2021
