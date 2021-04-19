Job Details

Bold is looking for our first Product Designer to drive the aesthetics of our health and fitness product. We’ve got the (ongoing) research, active users, and capable engineers—now our small (but growing) remote team needs help transforming our UX and UI into the intuitive and engaging product we envision.

Other responsibilities

Structure and conduct user research

Structure and conduct usability testing

Collaborate with product managers, engineers, and community teams

Balance user & business needs

Collaborate with brand design to establish and maintain a consistent brand

About you

Expertise in UI design leveraging design systems

Expertise in interaction design

Experience in UX/prototyping

Empathy for our users that exists across a wide spectrum of ability (physical & technical)

Bold is committed to creating an inclusive culture that values all forms of diversity, including but not limited to age, gender, sexuality, ethnicity and ability. We believe in a world where everyone can age healthily and happily, and since everyone ages, we know we can only realize our vision if our team is diverse and inclusive.







