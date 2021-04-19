Head of UX and Design (f/m/x)

Job Details

Who we are

Mister Spex is Europe’s leading omnichannel optician. What makes us unique is the combination of optometry and tech. We are looking for tech talents who want to join us in disrupting the market with new digital solutions. Everything we develop is designed to help our customers find the perfect glasses or sunglasses easily, quickly, and with fun and joy, in the online shop as well as in person.

What the job is about

As a Head for UX and Design you will define and execute a strong UX strategy for our digital products across all devices and channels. In collaboration with your leadership peers from product, marketing, BI and engineering, you will focus on delivering meaningful digital experiences that our customers love and are valuable to our business.

What you’ll do

Develop a user-centered design strategy and promote design culture within the company

Own, define and defend future vision based on customer insights, business goals and KPIs and understand technical possibilities

Drive, own and lead teams to execute user research, user journey mapping and usability testing

Support the UX team to deliver high quality design solutions in a high traffic and fast changing business environment

Bring new people on board, mentor them and drive skill development

Apply new working methods and facilitate workshops across the company to raise awareness in UX and design

Establish guidelines, practices and standards for UX, design and content and drive our design system and design language forward to improve product experience

What you bring

As an inspiring leader you know that design has an essential and long-term impact on our customer behaviour and business results

Comprehensive experience with digital user-centric design in an omnichannel environment

Experience with the most used design and prototyping tools (e.g. Figma, Zeplin, Axure, InVision, Adobe CC)

You are a strategic and creative thinker, able to manage stakeholders and competing priorities

Experience in maintaining design consistency across multiple agile product teams

Several years of experience in developing and coaching peers

Experience in data driven design

Excellent communication and presentation skills, fluent English and basic German

A solid portfolio of your previous work with examples of conceptual and visual designs and cross-device digital applications

What we offer

Yearly voucher for a pair of glasses and up to 40% discount on our products

Relocation assistance and help with costs and visa

50% subsidy for public transport

Highly skilled colleagues building innovative systems

Flexible working hours, 10 days paid vacation for childcare and sabbatical options

Warm and international culture based on respect, collaboration and giving your ideas a spotlight!





More about Mister Spex

We are transforming the optical industry. Ready to join the revolution? With our consistent digitalisation strategy, we have significantly changed an entire industry and established a new way of buying eyewear. We have created optimal links between contemporary e-commerce solutions and traditional brick-and-mortar retail. This success has come hand-in-hand with our rapid growth and makes us one of the most innovative employers in the industry. Our spirit of innovation is your chance to shape the traditional market and change it for good.

Our diverse teams from over 50 nationalities are the focal point of Mister Spex and they are what makes our environment so dynamic. We treat every new applicant on an equal footing and live by the principle of equal opportunities, regardless of origin, skin colour, gender, age, sexual orientation, religion, disability, political opinion or any other characteristic.



