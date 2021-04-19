Motion Grapher/Designer (m/f/d)

Job Details

Join our design team!

Become a part of our design team who’s ambition is to challenge the current notion of drinking. The international in-house team consists of a group of minimalists who value simple products, precise layouts and have a love for typography and animation.

Almost all of the creative processes are happening in-house, from product development up to the visual representation across all media and platforms.

As a motion grapher/designer at waterdrop®

As a part of our team you are working on all animated media assets shaping the overall visual representation of the brand across platforms.

You will support the team by animating and editing video clips and marketing ads as well as visualizing our product range.

You will help to finalize animations by adding the perfect musical background and sound.

You will take part in creating marketing ads on a very high standard to attract new customers and retain existing ones.

You will be in regular contact with our marketing department to track the success of your visualizations.

Your key qualifications:

Graduation from a reputable design school or equivalent work experience.

A portfolio featuring your designs.

A love for clean and minimalistic design.

Being very reliable, precise and sharing our love for detail, animations & typography.

Relevant experience with After effects and other common motion design programs.

You easily find the right balance between a high level of creativity and love for detail and a pragmatic and responsible working style.

High level of creativity and a responsible working attitude.

What we offer you:

High level of autonomy while working with an international in-house design team which values clear communication.

Attractive compensation packages and career opportunities in one of Europe's most successful e-commerce companies.

A very positive atmosphere, flat hierarchies and respectful interaction within the company.

A modern and well-equipped office in the heart of Vienna, fresh fruits and other benefits.

Wanna drop in? Just send your application documents in English or German through the application button.