Motion Grapher/Designer (m/f/d)
Join our design team!
Become a part of our design team who’s ambition is to challenge the current notion of drinking. The international in-house team consists of a group of minimalists who value simple products, precise layouts and have a love for typography and animation.
Almost all of the creative processes are happening in-house, from product development up to the visual representation across all media and platforms.
As a motion grapher/designer at waterdrop®
- As a part of our team you are working on all animated media assets shaping the overall visual representation of the brand across platforms.
- You will support the team by animating and editing video clips and marketing ads as well as visualizing our product range.
- You will help to finalize animations by adding the perfect musical background and sound.
- You will take part in creating marketing ads on a very high standard to attract new customers and retain existing ones.
- You will be in regular contact with our marketing department to track the success of your visualizations.
Your key qualifications:
- Graduation from a reputable design school or equivalent work experience.
- A portfolio featuring your designs.
- A love for clean and minimalistic design.
- Being very reliable, precise and sharing our love for detail, animations & typography.
- Relevant experience with After effects and other common motion design programs.
- You easily find the right balance between a high level of creativity and love for detail and a pragmatic and responsible working style.
- High level of creativity and a responsible working attitude.
What we offer you:
- High level of autonomy while working with an international in-house design team which values clear communication.
- Attractive compensation packages and career opportunities in one of Europe's most successful e-commerce companies.
- A very positive atmosphere, flat hierarchies and respectful interaction within the company.
- A modern and well-equipped office in the heart of Vienna, fresh fruits and other benefits.
Wanna drop in? Just send your application documents in English or German through the application button.