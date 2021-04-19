Graphic/Digital Media Designer (m/f/d)

Job Details

Join our design team!

Become a part of our design team who’s ambition is to challenge the current notion of drinking. The international in-house team consists of a group of minimalists who value simple products, precise layouts and have a love for typography and animation.

Almost all of the creative processes are happening in-house, from product development up to the visual representation across all media and platforms.

As a graphic/digital media designer at waterdrop®

You are taking part in shaping the overall visual representation of the brand across all media and platforms.

You support the team in optimizing the visual appearance of our website and bringing it to the next level.

You will help create marketing ads on a very high standard to attract new customers and retain existing ones.

You will support other teams with the visual implementation of ideas.

Your key qualifications:

A love for clean and minimalistic design.

Graduation from a reputable design school or equivalent work experience.

A portfolio featuring your designs.

Relevant experience with Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator & Adobe XD or similar).

Being very reliable, precise and sharing our love for detail and typography.

High level of creativity and a responsible working attitude.

What we offer you:

High level of autonomy while working with an international in-house design team which values clear communication.

Attractive compensation packages and career opportunities in one of Europe's most successful e-commerce companies.

A positive atmosphere, flat hierarchies and respectful interaction within the company.

A modern and well-equipped office in the heart of Vienna, fresh fruits and other benefits.

Wanna drop in? Just send your application documents in English or German through the application button.