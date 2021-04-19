Graphic/Digital Media Designer (m/f/d)
Join our design team!
Become a part of our design team who’s ambition is to challenge the current notion of drinking. The international in-house team consists of a group of minimalists who value simple products, precise layouts and have a love for typography and animation.
Almost all of the creative processes are happening in-house, from product development up to the visual representation across all media and platforms.
As a graphic/digital media designer at waterdrop®
- You are taking part in shaping the overall visual representation of the brand across all media and platforms.
- You support the team in optimizing the visual appearance of our website and bringing it to the next level.
- You will help create marketing ads on a very high standard to attract new customers and retain existing ones.
- You will support other teams with the visual implementation of ideas.
Your key qualifications:
- A love for clean and minimalistic design.
- Graduation from a reputable design school or equivalent work experience.
- A portfolio featuring your designs.
- Relevant experience with Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator & Adobe XD or similar).
- Being very reliable, precise and sharing our love for detail and typography.
- High level of creativity and a responsible working attitude.
What we offer you:
- High level of autonomy while working with an international in-house design team which values clear communication.
- Attractive compensation packages and career opportunities in one of Europe's most successful e-commerce companies.
- A positive atmosphere, flat hierarchies and respectful interaction within the company.
- A modern and well-equipped office in the heart of Vienna, fresh fruits and other benefits.
Wanna drop in? Just send your application documents in English or German through the application button.