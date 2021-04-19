Job Details

Digital Designer - Up to £35k based on experience

Strafe Creative is digital design agency based in Nottingham and London. We're a purpose lead agency and spend our time designing and building for clients we love working with. We focus heavily on a strategic, objective-based approach, ensuring progress is made fast whilst not losing focus on key goals. Our studio environment is relaxed but we are serious about results for our clients. We’re a fun, passionate bunch of people and we’d love someone like minded to join us!We are looking for an enthusiastic Digital Designer to work alongside the team of project managers, other designers and developers who will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects for startups, brands and organisations.





We'd hope you have the following skills:

Knows and loves working with Sketch

Has a genuine passion for solving problems and improving user experiences

A good understanding how websites work and design in a functional manner for development

Generating ideas and interesting creative work with strong conceptual and strategic foundations, taking projects from initial ideation to completion

Able to present and pitch ideas to clients

A keen eye for typography and attention for detail

Efficient with time and able to hit key milestones

A great collaborator and communicator with team members and clients

Comfortable working as a team and confident to conduct interviews, workshops and interactions with clients.





Our process:

1. It all starts with your portfolio, if your portfolio is strong enough you'll move onto the next step

2. Phone interview with the Head of Ops, to discuss what your after and check we're a good fit overall

3. Zoom style call with directors, get to meet you, talk about your aims and what you want to get from working at Strafe

4. We choose who we hire!





Tip for your portfolio:

Work should demonstrate a user centric design approach and well crafted execution. Work should show experimentation, versatility and energy.