Lead Mobile Designer

Job Details

pop.in (operated by Smiletime, Inc.) is seeking a rockstar designer for a mobile app (iOS and Android) that lets friends—and strangers—meet and play games on video. For the project we're working on, we envision at least a 3 month engagement, but would be open to discussing full time employment once we've had some time working together.

The position is remote, but if you're curious, some of us are based in Los Angeles, with others scattered around the globe!

Ideal Candidate Requirements

Expert in Figma, mobile app design

Experience designing an app in “dark mode”

A pulse on the most up to date trends in social and video

Understanding of Human Interface Guidelines and/or Material design guidelines

Experience with developer handoff, e.g. providing designs/SVGs to developers

Nice-to-Haves

Design experience around video chat apps and/or social gaming apps

Experience with motion design, e.g. ability to create animations on Framer or After Effects for handoff to developer

Experience with Asana or similar project planning tools





Want to chat some more about the opportunity? Send us a link to your portfolio (Dribbble/Behance is fine as well) to hello@pop.in



