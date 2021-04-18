Job Details

Seeking a creative product designer for a fast-growing YC-startup 🚀

We are building a global social safety net for online freelancers and entrepreneurs. Our current customers are digital nomads and we will also soon be launching a separate product for distributed remote companies. We're a strong team of 25, our headquarter is in San Francisco, but our team is distributed. SafetyWing went through Y Combinator (W18).





🏄🏻‍♂️ Location

Worldwide & remote





📌 Responsibilities

• Create user experience and user interface designs for desktop and mobile

• Help with product ideation, concept development, quality assurance, and design implementation

• Guard, shape, and maintain SafetyWing product design system

• Conduct quantitative and qualitative user research, along with usability testings

• Set design requirements based on information from internal teams and user research

• Coordinate with other design team members to ensure consistent and accurate communication

• Work closely with product engineers to suggest improvements for products and processes

• Continually adopt new tools and practices as the work evolves

• Present product design ideas to cross-functional teams and senior leadership

• Juggle a mix of large and small projects, often with overlapping priority and urgency





⚙️ Requirements

• Three to four years of work experience as product designer, user experience or user interface designer, or in other creative role

• Proven experience in all phases of the design process including user research, copywriting, wireframing, prototyping, visual design, interaction design, and usability testing

• Dynamic, creative personality, effective at engaging and influencing a variety of audiences

• An ability to communicate clearly with peers across disciplines, follow design guidelines, and eagerness to try new applications and working methods

• An intuitive eye for customer needs beyond the obvious, excellent attention to details, and creative problem-solving skills

• Ability to collaborate with cross-functional team members and interpret both qualitative and quantitative feedback

• Passion for design, not satisfied with the status quo and always thinking of ways to improve





⭐️ Nice to have

• Experience in creation and management of design systems

• Experience in animation or rapid prototyping

• Experience working in user research or analysis

• Experience working remotely or as a digital nomad

• Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, or JavaScript





🌸 In addition we are looking for someone who is

• Interested to help build a global social safety net on the internet

• Thinking for themselves instead of copying others

• Creative and bold in the face of any problem

• Intellectually honest and has high integrity