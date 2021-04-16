Job Details

Manifold is a venture holding company consisting of a client-services Advisory practice, an early-stage Venture Capital fund, and a studio providing Acceleration and Incubation for startups.

Within our Advisory practice, we help enterprise clients like Kindred Healthcare, KPMG, and The Chicago Bulls identify growth opportunities and provide end-to-end solutions, from strategy to design + build, launch, + grow.

We also help extraordinary founders build the next wave of great companies. Through our studio, we advise, mentor, shape, validate to get them in the market, generating revenue, and prepared for their next rounds of funding.

As a Product Designer at Manifold, you will join a diverse, talented, cross-functional team and deliver thoughtfully crafted products, interfaces, and experiences that solve real problems. You'll use your swath of skills and capabilities in UX, visual design, and prototyping to build empathy with users and create & validate solutions that make an impact on people's lives.

You'll also contribute regularly during our rituals and meetings to push our practice forward, improve our learnings and processes, and advocate for them across the organization.





You're a good fit if you...

Have a record of shipping thoughtful, well-executed web and native mobile experiences in collaborative environments.

Have a solid visual aesthetic backed by a rich design portfolio.

Have working knowledge of web & mobile technologies, platforms, and frameworks (and their constraints).

Have excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Are passionate about creating complex systems and keeping them well maintained.

Comfortable leading and assisting in user research activities and workshops.

Are well-versed in HIG and Material Design principles.

Know your way around Figma blindfolded.

Experience with data visualizations for d3, charts.js, or other similar libraries

Animation or motion experience (Anima, Principle, Flinto, Webflow, etc.)

Are a self-starter and take the initiative to learn new skills and expanding capabilities.





You're extra interesting if you have...

Experience in a client services setting.

An interest in or experience working with startups.

Experience in emerging design trends/technologies; AR, VR, voice, geo, etc.

Personal creative or tech projects.





Key Responsibilities

Working with client sponsors, SMEs, engineers, PMs, and others to advocate for the user and ship high-quality products.

Participating in user-centered exercises (UCDC, Journey Mapping, Interviews) to build empathy for users, and assist in defining product scope for our clients and portfolio companies.

Designing cross-platform products at scale that solve our user needs.

Conceptualizing and iterating during the early stages of a project.

Developing wireframes to help socialize ideas internally and to clients.

Create and communicate with purpose, supporting your ideas and design choices.

Building high-fidelity prototypes for user-testing and delivery to engineering teams.

Working within, and commitment to established UX and design frameworks processes.





Our main tools

Figma, Slack, Notion, Google Suite, Jira





Qualifications

3+ years in UI/UX, interaction, or product design, with a solid visual portfolio

University degree in design, relevant certification programs, or equivalent experience.

Strong communication skills



