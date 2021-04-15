Product Designer - Insights

Job Details

ABOUT US!

Remesh was founded in 2014 with the mission to create a technology that could truly represent the collective intelligence of the people and amplify their unified voice. To date, we have raised $38 million to execute this mission. We are excited to be disrupting the $70+ billion insights industry.

We are a team of passionate, motivated, and intelligent people, with a touch of quirk (i.e., we have fun)! We are all united by a mission to build a platform that can help people truly understand each other - across political, geographical, and cultural divides - to help make the world a better, more understanding place.

We believe in the power of discovering the Truth which requires engaging with each other, exchanging ideas, and having a dialogue with groups of people at a massive scale. The Remesh platform is dynamic in that it can scale live conversation of one-to-several people to one-to-many. It uses NLP and machine learning to analyze, understand, and segment participant responses to questions and prompts, online and in real time. Through this process, our customers are able to quickly draw out actionable insights as they engage hundreds of participants simultaneously.

ABOUT THE ROLE

Remesh is looking for a Product Designer to join our Insights team. In this role, you will design the analytics foundation behind our platform to help surface the most relevant and actionable insights to our users. We’re looking for someone who truly loves data and gets excited about beautiful visualizations, and ideally, you have previous experience building out an analytics platform. We leverage our data to help our customers deeply understand their user base so that they are empowered to make the most informed decisions.

As part of a high-performing, cross-functional team of product managers and developers, you’ll partner with your peers to evolve our product into a true enterprise SaaS platform. You’ll be working to deliver best in class qualitative market research insights at quantitative scale to our global customer base by uncovering customer problems, defining and building solutions, and measuring their impact. You and your team will be given an objective and the tools, guidance, and autonomy to meet it. It will be your job to understand the customer needs and business goals as well as work with the team to create the products that meet both.

In this role, a deep love of the data and the customer are key, as you will need to design products that are beautiful in their simplicity while delivering best-in-class insights to our users. Perfection is not the goal; rather, our focus is on swift iterations and learning from those iterations to refine and improve the product.

We’re looking for you to think ahead and push the envelope of what you know. This curiosity is vital to the exploration process to inspire yourself as well as your teammates. You’ll have an excellent understanding of research and analytics and effectively and efficiently use data to make decisions.

Our company is grounded in the mission to help us understand one another, and we build both our product and our culture around this. As a group, we are motivated by creating products that have an altruistic bent. We are passionate about our work and unafraid of dissenting while treating each other with respect. We expect you to have similar qualities. The opportunity for further development, mentorship, and guidance will be available to the successful candidate.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Being the voice of the user within your team and across the organization, conducting user research to drive product and design decisions

Transforming broad, conceptual ideas into impactful, metrics-driven solutions

Designing experiences and flows that are incredibly simple and elegant

Working cross-functionally with engineering, data science and product management to oversee the user experience of a product from conception until launch and beyond

Communicating results and illustrate suggestions in compelling and creative ways

Listening and collaborating well with others to do the right thing for our customers and the business, quickly and to a high standard

Creating interactive features that will allow customers to visualize data and report on key research findings

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

2 years of experience as a Product Designer (UX research, visual design, and interaction design)

A self-starter attitude and ability to design visionary products

A demonstrated passion for data and analysis

Bachelor’s degree or higher

Portfolio featuring examples of visual and interaction design work

Experience with enterprise SaaS products

Familiarity with front-end web development (HTML/CSS)

Demonstrated experience in building insights and analytics products

Strong active listening, collaboration, and trust building skills

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

4 years of experience as a Product Designer (UX research, visual design and interaction design)

3 years of start-up experience

THE BENEFITS OF WORKING AT REMESH

Passionate, mission-driven teammates

Medical/dental/vision coverage

401K plan

Flexible vacation policy

Work remotely - from anywhere in the U.S.



