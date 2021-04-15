Senior Product Designer

Job Details

About TaskRabbit

At TaskRabbit, we want to make your neighborhood a little more familiar. Whether it’s a handyman (or woman!), a housecleaner, moving help or delivery person, we’re imagining a world where everyone will have a go-to team to make everyday life easier.

As a pioneer of the sharing economy, TaskRabbit was founded on the premise of neighbors helping neighbors. Since then, our network has grown to six countries and 45+ cities, yet our core mission of creating a better everyday life for everyday people has remained the same.

Together with IKEA, we’re creating more opportunities for people to earn a consistent, meaningful income on their own terms by building lasting relationships with clients in communities around the world.

We are a group of mission-minded people. Our culture is collaborative, pragmatic, and fast-paced. We’re looking for talented, entrepreneurially-minded and data-driven people who also have a passion for helping people do what they love - and have a ton of fun while they’re at it.

About the Job

This is an individual contributor role that reports to the Design Manager for Marketplace and works closely with product designers, researchers, product managers, engineers, data analysts, and stakeholders. We’re looking for someone that can solve complex problems and craft them into intuitive and feasible experiences, that drive business goals, and support user needs.

Join us in creating a better everyday life for everyday people.

** Along with your resume, please submit a link to your online portfolio **

Responsibilities

Use your strong written and verbal communication skills to move projects forward

Demonstrate grit and accountability

Understand and advocate for everyday users on our Marketplace

Use storytelling to influence and persuade your audience

Mentor your peers to become better designers

Set the bar for design craft, best practices in Figma, interaction design, and handoff

Plan, conduct, and synthesize user research

Communicate and collaborate to establish timelines for projects, get regular feedback on designs, and move projects forward to completion

Contribute quality patterns and documentation to our Design System, Meadow

Uphold our design team values

Share early, share often

Qualifications

5+ years experience in a consumer-facing design role

Experience in a fast-paced environment in a small to medium company

Expert-level use of Figma and system components

Designed products that have shipped

Experience designing for native and web

Worked on teams with other designers and engineers

Experience conducting their own research

Impeccable communication and presentation skills

Comfortable with ambiguity

A self-starter

You’ll love working here because

The People. You will be surrounded by some of the most talented, supportive, smart, and kind leaders and teams -- people you can be proud to work with!

The Values.

Care Deeply. We take time to be present and partner with our team and communities.

Level Up. We navigate through ambiguity and go the extra mile.

Be A Better Neighbor. We build a diverse and sustainable community and encourage all voices.

Lead The Future Together. We value entrepreneurship and inspire by action.

The diverse culture. We believe that we make better decisions when our workforce reflects the diversity of the communities in which we operate. Women make up more than half of our team and leadership, and we strive to recruit and retain employees from all over the world.

The perks. TaskRabbit offers comprehensive medical benefits, generous vacation and holiday time off, commuter benefits, learning and development opportunities, career development trainings, monthly TaskRabbit product stipends, IKEA discounts, free lunch, weekly meditations, charity events, and a dog-friendly office.

Company Overview

TaskRabbit is a task management network that conveniently connects people with Taskers to handle everyday home to-do’s, such as furniture assembly, handyman work, moving help, and much more. Acquired by IKEA Group - the world’s largest furniture retailer - in 2017, TaskRabbit operates in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada and is expanding its global reach rapidly.

As a pioneer of the sharing economy, TaskRabbit was founded in 2008 on the premise of neighbors helping neighbors. Since then, our network has grown to three countries, 45 cities and over 140,000+ Taskers, yet our core mission has remained the same. We want to make everyday life easier for everyday people. And by doing that, we can make your neighborhood a little more familiar.

In 2017, TaskRabbit launched TaskRabbit for Good (TR4G), which connects neighbors to build sustainable and compassionate communities. TaskRabbit for Good was created to make it easier for neighbors to give back locally and make a positive impact in communities around the world. TaskRabbit donates a portion of its service fee from all TR4G initiatives to best-in-class local non-profit organizations tackling social and environmental challenges.

TaskRabbit’s headquarters is located in the heart of San Francisco, with two other offices in Austin, and London.

Equal Opportunity Employer

TaskRabbit is an equal opportunity employer and values diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, military/veteran status, or disability status. TaskRabbit is committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to applicants with physical and mental disabilities.

TaskRabbit will consider for employment all qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with applicable law.