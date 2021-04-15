Job Details

Are you passionate about quality graphics and engaging illustrations and designs? Do you have an entrepreneurial spirit and thrive in environments where creating phenomenal products is second nature? Our platform offers the experience and growth you are looking for and we would like to meet you!

We are Greenwood, a neo-digital banking platform created with one mission and goal, to provide excellent financial opportunity within the black and latinx communities by creating and recirculating wealth and prosperity. Founded on the same principal as the original Greenwood District in the 1920’s where the recirculation of black wealth occurred all day, every day and where black businesses thrived.

We believe that investment in a team of capable and experienced talent is crucial to building a great product. We are looking for an experienced and talented Graphics Designer to create engaging and on-brand graphics for a variety of media. The ideal candidate has expertise in the entire process of defining requirements, visualizing and creating graphics including illustrations, logos, layouts and photos. You’ll be the one to shape the visual aspects of websites and product packaging. Your graphics should capture the attention of those who see them and communicate the right message.

Responsibilities

Conceptualizing visuals based on requirements

Creating images and layouts by hand or using design software

Testing graphics across various media

Must have a creative flair and a strong ability to translate requirements into design.

Study design briefs and determine requirements

Schedule projects and define budget constraints

Prepare rough drafts and present ideas

Develop illustrations, logos and other designs using software or by hand

Use the appropriate colors and layouts for each graphic

Work with copywriters and creative director to produce final design

Amend designs after feedback

Ensure final graphics and layouts are visually appealing and on-brand

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in design, fine arts or related field

At least 3+ years’ of proven graphic designing

A strong portfolio of illustrations or other graphics

Familiarity with design software and technologies (such as InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop)

A keen eye for aesthetics and details

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work methodically and meet deadlines

Must possess creative ideas, a strong solution-oriented mindset.

Experience working in an agile/scrum development process.

Excellent analytical skills with a good problem-solving attitude

Excellent clear and concise written and verbal communication

Previous experience working with a successful fintech or start-up team is a plus

***NO THIRD PARTY AGENCIES****** We are unable to sponsor visas at this time

We are an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran, or disability status.