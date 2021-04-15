UX/UI Designer - mid / senior
If you want to:
- Work alongside bright and curious people
- Work remotely most of the time
- Be challenged and stretched to learn and grow
- Work on helping match individuals and teams for faster recruitment and happier workplaces
- Be at a real startup (no trendy startup fashion bullshit)
then apply via work@gyfted.me or via the link below.
Who’s Gyfted?
We’re an early-stage startup out of Stanford University building software to help match job-seekers and career changers with teams not only based on their CV and skills, but also personality and culture fit. Our psychometrics+AI tools (psychological measurements of personality) are built on an open access platform to enable individuals to safely use our tools to get personalized feedback for personal growth purposes, as well as job matching.
Our team is:
- full of positive energy, kind and bright people motivated to build for a better future of work
- we have an open culture and enjoy working with geeks
- committed to working with integrity, caring for users and building products we’re proud of
- 7 folk distributed in California, London and Warsaw
- founders include a Stanford University Professor, Stanford alumnus and Bloomberg technologist, combining experience in occupational assessment, HR, ML, tech & growth in startups and big tech in Silicon Valley, the UK and Poland
About the Role
We're looking for a creative UI/UX Designer with 3+ years of experience with web and mobile apps. You’re ideally a collaborative self-starter comfortable with structured chaos and with a learning & discovery-heavy product development process with frequently changing requirements and features.
You’re able to optimize UX for usability, usefulness, you care about exceptional visual design and you're excited about our "fail fast, iterate faster" approach. You’ve got a get shit done attitude and interest creating a fun user-centered experience, helping shape the product, user joy, as well as our team culture. You’ll work closest with the founders and product engineering, focus on delivering value to users and pick key problems to solve around:
- Creating great matches between companies and job-seekers
- Creating great user experiences and tools that make personalized recruitment easier
- Helping users on both sides of hiring - candidates and hiring managers alike
Your responsibilities:
- Own research, UX, visual design, including prototyping, info architecture, interaction design
- Collaborate with engineering and founders to define and design user-facing features
- Ensure feasibility of UI / UX designs and wireframes
- Work collaboratively in short cycles (we do weekly sprints in engineering)
- Understand the customer via primary user research
- Contribute to continuously improving team productivity, tool, and technology adoption
- Use our data and insights to inform your choices where good enough beats being perfect
Required:
- 3+ years of experience designing for web and mobile, backed by an interesting portfolio
- Experience in product and visual design conceiving and iteratively improving digital products
- Experience in start-up or scale-up organizations
- Demonstrable UI/UX skills from sketching mock-ups to high-fidelity web design UIs
- Practical knowledge of UI/UX design best practices (dashboards, graphical interfaces, UI kits etc)
- Proficient in Figma, InVision and modern design tools
- Great communication skills and English proficiency
- Creativity, initiative, open-mindedness and a "less is more" approach
Nice to have:
- Interest in psychology / culture / mental health
- Experience in HRTech / recruitment / talent development / self-development
Compensation & benefits:
- 11,000+ PLN/month minimum plus equity, depending on experience
- Flexible work hours + remote-first culture we’re building
- Private health plan
- 4+ weeks vacation per year
- Location: Warsaw, Poland if you’d like to be in HQ
- Time-zones: GMT, GMT+1, GMT+2