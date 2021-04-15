UX/UI Designer - mid / senior

Job Details

If you want to:

Work alongside bright and curious people

Work remotely most of the time

Be challenged and stretched to learn and grow

Work on helping match individuals and teams for faster recruitment and happier workplaces

Be at a real startup (no trendy startup fashion bullshit)

Who’s Gyfted?

We’re an early-stage startup out of Stanford University building software to help match job-seekers and career changers with teams not only based on their CV and skills, but also personality and culture fit. Our psychometrics+AI tools (psychological measurements of personality) are built on an open access platform to enable individuals to safely use our tools to get personalized feedback for personal growth purposes, as well as job matching.

Our team is:

full of positive energy, kind and bright people motivated to build for a better future of work

we have an open culture and enjoy working with geeks

committed to working with integrity, caring for users and building products we’re proud of

7 folk distributed in California, London and Warsaw

founders include a Stanford University Professor, Stanford alumnus and Bloomberg technologist, combining experience in occupational assessment, HR, ML, tech & growth in startups and big tech in Silicon Valley, the UK and Poland





About the Role

We're looking for a creative UI/UX Designer with 3+ years of experience with web and mobile apps. You’re ideally a collaborative self-starter comfortable with structured chaos and with a learning & discovery-heavy product development process with frequently changing requirements and features.

You’re able to optimize UX for usability, usefulness, you care about exceptional visual design and you're excited about our "fail fast, iterate faster" approach. You’ve got a get shit done attitude and interest creating a fun user-centered experience, helping shape the product, user joy, as well as our team culture. You’ll work closest with the founders and product engineering, focus on delivering value to users and pick key problems to solve around:

Creating great matches between companies and job-seekers

Creating great user experiences and tools that make personalized recruitment easier

Helping users on both sides of hiring - candidates and hiring managers alike





Your responsibilities:

Own research, UX, visual design, including prototyping, info architecture, interaction design

Collaborate with engineering and founders to define and design user-facing features

Ensure feasibility of UI / UX designs and wireframes

Work collaboratively in short cycles (we do weekly sprints in engineering)

Understand the customer via primary user research

Contribute to continuously improving team productivity, tool, and technology adoption

Use our data and insights to inform your choices where good enough beats being perfect





Required:

3+ years of experience designing for web and mobile, backed by an interesting portfolio

Experience in product and visual design conceiving and iteratively improving digital products

Experience in start-up or scale-up organizations

Demonstrable UI/UX skills from sketching mock-ups to high-fidelity web design UIs

Practical knowledge of UI/UX design best practices (dashboards, graphical interfaces, UI kits etc)

Proficient in Figma, InVision and modern design tools

Great communication skills and English proficiency

Creativity, initiative, open-mindedness and a "less is more" approach





Nice to have:

Interest in psychology / culture / mental health

Experience in HRTech / recruitment / talent development / self-development





