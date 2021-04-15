User Interface Designers (experienced)

Job Details

About us

Nacar is an award-winning Strategic Design Agency based in Barcelona, with an agile and international team of over 70 creative professionals. Our roots lay in industrial design, but nowadays we have a great team of 30 UX/UI-ers designing touch screens, desktop applications and mobile apps for a variety of products and systems: 3D-printing, graphic industry, mobility, healthcare, DNA-samplers, catering equipment and e-commerce.

Our creative hub is growing, especially in the field of digital product design. Now, we have two open positions for experienced user interface/digital product designers: one at Nacar Design Studio, and one on the Nacar Design team that works from one of our client’s premises.

Moreover, we foresee to fill more UX/UI positions in the course of 2021. Therefore, we also encourage you to apply when you would like to meet Nacar Design but are not directly available.

About the role

The role at Nacar Design Studio is one of “lead”. After a short period of onboarding, you will engage directly with one of our clients. You will lead workshops to understand their needs, their users, and their context. With this you plan, prioritize, and design autonomously, or with a small team. Often this will be in cooperation with other Nacar design disciplines: branding, graphics design, industrial design, and user-interaction design. You also coach less experienced talents with their projects, making sure that they also surprise clients with design that is “one step ahead”.

The role at our client is a more specialist. You will be part of our client’s Customer Experience Design team, which is designing for end-to-end customer experience and customer centered innovation. For digital design (there is also industrial design), this Nacar design team counts with user researchers, user interaction designers, UI designers and front-end designers. From this cross-functional team, you present you designs to our client’s product owners and design leads. This role offers great possibilities for designers who feel at home in large organizations.

About you

We know you love user-interfaces and like to design in a professional setting: for users, with clients. Perhaps you are already accountable for projects, for instance as freelancer or corporate designer, and you want to be part of a design team. For the first job, we can also imagine that you have some years of experience in a design agency, and that your next challenge is taking on a leadership role. For the second job we can imagine that you would like to make a move into a highly specialized environment and design for products that are going to be used worldwide. Whatever your story is, we would love to learn about you next step!

Job requirements

We think you should have a degree in digital design or graphic design, and four years of experience with user interface design. What really counts is that you already have designed for projects in a professional setting. As a proof of this, you can share a portfolio that showcases wireframes and prototypes for medium or high complexity user interfaces.

To achieve these results, you must have the required software skills. Like many other agencies we are progressively designing with Figma, but we also use Sketch, Zepplin and Adobe.

You communicate fluently in English or Spanish, and you have working proficiency in English.

Professional design experience is vital, but we also value a master’s degree or post-graduate courses in the field of UX/UI. And special skills, such as basic HTML or CSS, storytelling, After effects, …





We offer

At Nacar we believe in long-term relationships. Therefore, we offer a permanent work-agreement (contrato indefinido), a salary in function of your educational background and experience, and a yearly job performance appraisal.

Currently we work Covid-save, from home. Voluntarily you can work one or two days a week at Nacar Studio, which is open with limited capacity.

You are going to be part of a dynamic 15+ nationalities community: we speak three languages daily, we do team-building activities, and we have our Nacar Academy training program.

And still, we understand that not everything happens at Nacar… Additional to bank holidays we offer 26 paid vacation days.

Apply

Please send your C.V. and a portfolio. Also we need you to answer some questions. A short cover letter is optional.



