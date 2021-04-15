Job Details

Role Overview:

We, at Khatabook are looking for an experienced lead product designer to lead our high-performing design team in building incredible products for creative professionals. As a successful product design lead, you will be responsible for mentoring the product design team while ensuring that the design and experience of our products are among the best.

About us:

The MSME sector...

Bharat has 60 Million MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises). 90% of India’s ~$1 Trillion Retail Market is controlled by the traditional/unorganized sector. Which means ~$900B worth of commerce flows through these ~60M MSMEs in the form of shops/warehouses/kiosks/homes, scattered all over the country.

Who we are and what we do...

Khatabook aims to build products that every MSME would use to run their business better.

We started with the business ledger, which saves 3- 4 hours for merchants per day by managing their credit, creating transparency in cash flow, and increasing trust with their consumers – solving a critical need for India's MSMEs.

We also empower merchants to collect payment digitally and help build their identity through offerings such as business cards.

What have we achieved so far...

Today more than a Million merchants are uploading data and engaging with the Khatabook app daily while adding $200 Million worth of transactions every day. The high engagement has resulted in more than 25% of the total active merchants joining the platform through word-of-mouth and referrals.

Play your role in making history...

KhataBook closed a $60 Million Series B Round by top investors during COVID pandemic. India's MSMEs also showed their trust by the continued use of Khatabook in these troubled times. The Khatabook Team is now focussed on empowering them, by building the next-gen digital-first products that...

Eases the management of capital cycles so that merchants can earn more money.

Simplifies the acquisition and distribution of goods and smoothen the payments.

Upskills merchants to run their businesses better.

We are scouting for smart, obnoxiously talented, self- driven individuals excited about being part of one of India's fastest-growing startups.

About the Role / Responsibilities:

Lead design projects across the entire product lifecycle and multiple product launches.

Set the vision for the user experience and build the space for others to collaborate.

Work with small multi-disciplinary teams and partner closely with engineering, product, and business folks to find elegant but practical solutions to design challenges.

Provide thought leadership to develop the right product strategy. Together, you’ll tackle problems and come up with solutions that delight our users.

Be autonomous. You’ll take full ownership of your work, and you take responsibility for every last detail, every step of the way.

Rapidly produce multiple concepts and prototypes; knowing when to apply pixel-perfect attention to detail, and when to make low-fi sketches and prototypes.

Desired Experience / Background:

5 - 7 years of relevant work experience.

Have proven design chops, shipped products, and understand what it takes to create valuable and meaningful experiences.

Talented systems problem solver and can connect the dots between various user groups and industry workflows and turn them into simple and impactful product propositions and flows.

Constantly sketching concepts, tweaking flows, or refining designs that represent the big-thinking work.

Effective communicator and facilitator. You have planned sprints and structured workshops to drive outcomes quickly and effectively. You’re familiar with standard methodologies but are just as comfortable challenging them.

Have the ability to deliver high-quality work, and care about the impact.

Desired Attributes:

Believe in fundamental thinking. We love candidates who think by first principles

A user-centric approach to problem-solving. You understand the importance of consistently being in touch with users.

Ownership: High sense of ownership and relentlessness to deliver projects. You value integrity and derive great personal joy from efficient teamwork.

Data-driven: Heavy bias towards numbers and a keen eye for business metrics

Excellent communicator: Ability to articulate product priorities and strategy in a compelling manner.

Always hustling – You know nothing works until a bunch of amazing beings decide that it does.



