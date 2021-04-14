Job Details

Traction is looking for a Senior Designer, Design Systems to join our team based in Sunnyvale, CA. You will be part of an integrated team that we've created with one of our leading clients. In this role you will lead a team of designers as well as being an individual contributor to the team.

You’ll have the opportunity to create design systems alongside a group of highly-skilled designers, creating engaging experiences. A digital agency background is mandatory, and ideally you will have worked with diverse teams.

This is a full-time position.

Summary Description

A Senior Designer on the Design Systems team works closely with creative and technical disciplines to create considered and elegant design systems supporting the visual design of .com, marketing and event email communications, and select elements outside of Interactive. This hands-on design lead role balances creativity and logic, and helps ensure a holistic approach is thoughtfully applied across platform typography, iconography, motion, and interface elements. The ideal candidate has strong communication and presentation skills, experience leading a small team of designers, and contributes to positive collaboration with multi-disciplinary team members; a strong understanding of branding principles, style guides, and product design; an elegant design aesthetic, with exceptional attention to detail; Photoshop and Sketch expertise, with working knowledge of HTML and CSS.

Responsibilities

Strategic Designer

Lead fellow designers and contribute to the creation of holistic, elegant design systems with a high degree of polish and attention to detail.

Audit current implementations, and identify potential areas for simplification and improved consistency.

Design with flexibility in mind, ensuring designs are accessible and adaptive to varying workflows, viewports, technologies, and locales.

Stress test designs across all possible variations, and refine as needed.

Create prototypes to convey states, transitions, and/or behaviors.

Prepare design files for final documentation. Ensure layout, typography, and specs are pixel perfect.

Communicate flexibilities and/or limitations to both designers and development, as needed.

Collaborator

Work closely with the Retail Sr Art Director to understand design direction and help inform priorities.

Collaborate with Art Directors and larger project teams to explore and iterate on design options.

Consult with technical disciplines to ensure designs work within given limitations, and files are prepared with all necessary information to support the design intent.

Promote thoughtful and purposeful design, rather than an enforcement of rules.

Help define and/or improve how teams collaborate and leverage existing tools.

Presenter

Determine the best medium, and optimize design files for creative review – be it print, onscreen visuals, prototype, or code.

Create presentation flows that establish and build on a foundation of design rationale.

Clearly articulate design rationale and any applicable limitations.

Participate in healthy debates to ensure design systems are as robust and considered as possible.

Qualities

Keen interest in championing brand identity through a balance of consistency and flexibility.

Proficiency in the formal elements of design, with a strong focus on typography, balance, and proportion.

Systematic thinker; able to anticipate the impact of design decisions well in advance of their application.

Excellent digital file structure and asset management skills.

Passion for pixel-perfection and order. Unparalleled attention to detail.

Ability to articulate ideas verbally and digitally; be clearly understood by creative, product management, and development staff.

Ability to deliver strong design rationale, and supporting files in a tight timeframe.

Ability to thrive in a challenging, fast-paced, creative workplace.

Required Skills and Experience

A minimum of 5 years experience in product design (especially for web), defining or extending design systems, and/or working within a brand’s strict style guidelines.

Photoshop and Sketch expertise, including file organization, and preparation of pixel-perfect files for design team use.

Clear communication and presentation skills that speak to both creative and technical audiences.

Strong understanding of web development, including HTML and CSS.

Preferred: UX and/or UI experience.

Preferred: Acuity in iconography.

Preferred: Working knowledge of Principle.

Preferred: BA or BFA in Graphic Design (or equivalent).

Our humblebrag:

Join an award-winning, digitally-focused, full-service, independent agency staffed by a bunch of folks who love what they do and do what they love. Still on the rise after 20 years of success, you’ll enjoy a satisfying suite of benefits, as well as the chance to work on the world's most well-known brand.

Will you accept our mission?

Traction is dedicated to creating meaningful advertising, branding, and experiences for our clients and their consumers. In order to accomplish this we have fostered a culture rooted in autonomy, empowerment, collaboration, and—occasionally—mischief. We believe that great work is spontaneous, and the best ideas come from a diverse team of creatively-minded individuals. Our goal is to be an agency where the journey getting there is as great as the work itself, and we’re looking for the right people to help us do it.