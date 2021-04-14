Job Details

Zypsy is looking for a UX Design Lead, who will help us develop top-quality digital products for new and upcoming startups. You will tackle all aspects of the design process, help grow our capabilities at Zypsy and push the edges of the discipline.

As a UX Design Lead at Zypsy, you get to collaborate across disciplines to create integrated design solutions for a wide range of different startups. In this role, you get exposure to and involvement with many parts of the design process: strategy, user research, brainstorming, concept development, prototyping, working with developers, and design stewardship.

Experience:

You are passionate about digital products. You have 5 or more years of working experience in designing digital product, services, and experience from ideation to implementation.

You've launched websites, apps, and e-commerce projects from discovery through deployment and understand how to concept and design digital product experiences across a range of client categories.

You can lead conversations with both business stakeholders and users to understand what success should look like -- and then design a solution that meets these requirements. Native English ability is a huge bonus, fluency is a must.

Who you are:

You're a systems thinker; you can make sense of complex information, user interaction flows, and system architecture.

You are passionate about building, prototyping, and continually evolving digital products throughout the product life cycle.

You are very visually motivated and can create beautiful user interfaces. You also have a point of view on what makes excellent interaction design.

You are fluent in fundamental interaction design skills:

Ability to convey concepts through wireframes, flows, and mockups

Fluent in visual design tools, such as Figma & Photoshops

A bonus if you are familiar with brand strategy & discovery process.

A bonus if you can code for web and/or mobile app experience (JavaScript/CSS/HTML, Objective-C, etc.)

Fluency in Webflow is also an advantage

Remote Work Life

Our vision at Zypsy is to build a network of exceptional designers & engineers by providing you with a rich remote working environment and the opportunity to collaborate with the world's best startups.

We are a fully remote company, and you will be free to work from wherever you like. We conduct our work on various remote working tools such as Zoom, Slack, Notion, Loom and Figma. Figma fluency in particular is integral to our work flow at Zypsy.