Job Details

We are Mythical Games. A Venture-backed next-generation game technology company at the intersection of video games and economics led by industry veterans. Our goal is to lead the industry with the launch of exceptional video game experiences that leverage distributed ledger technology, while also providing a platform of robust tools that will allow any other game developers to do the same.





We are currently looking for an experienced, creative, and artistically talented Senior User Interface Designer to join our growing Marketplace Team. The Senior UI Designer will work collaboratively with art, design, engineering, and production to rally around a consistent vision for the user interface and user experience of Mythical’s Marketplace products.





Duties and Responsibilities:

Work with Product Managers to translate Marketplace product and feature requirements into experiences.

Craft UX artifacts to communicate solutions (flows, wireframes, prototypes, etc.).

Create wireframes to communicate functional needs and flow for UI design.

Establish preliminary patterns for flows, layouts, and interactions.

Iterate and evolve designs based on user feedback.

Ensure consistency, authenticity, and harmony across all systems, user experience, and user interfaces.

Help steer strategic creative decisions and ensure consistency of vision with all efforts related to the project.

Coordinate with developers to architect technical requirements for features and ongoing design iterations

Manage the necessary user-experience between all aspects of the marketplace and the game via cross-team collaboration, such as; audio, accessibility, UI design, development, etc

Contribute to pipeline and process improvement discussions

Confidently and effectively able to communicate and represent what motion can be used for and also when it shouldn’t be leveraged





Requirements:

Strong modern UI design foundation, typography & Illustration skills.

Experience in UX design in marketplace, e-commerce, fintech, and/or an interactive design field.

Ability to manage heuristic evaluations, user-testing, and user-research

Expert with Sketch and Adobe Suite (e.g. - Photoshop, Illustrator, etc)

Ability to work collaboratively with direct and cross-functional teams

A "roll up your sleeves" mindset to get any job done





Pluses:

Experience designing UI for multiple platforms, such as mobile native, web, and desktop

Ability to create interactive walkthroughs in InVision, Adobe XD (or any walkthrough tool) to present the flow of screens

Proficient in multiple design tools (Adobe Creative Suite (XD, Photoshop, Illustrator), Sketch, Framer, Principle, Zeplin, or Flinto).





Required Application Materials:

Portfolio demonstrating relevant UI specific projects with Case Studies on at least 3 projects

Only online submissions will be accepted (e.g. website, blog, or online album)





Our team values diversity and believe that it strengthens our games, products, and communities. We strongly encourage POC, folks with disabilities, those belonging to the LGBTQIA+ communities, and folks across all gender identities to apply.





We offer our team benefits such as (but not limited to) high-quality Vision, Dental, and Health Care, generous Parental Leave, and Unlimited PTO to ensure that they actually take time off without the stress of needing to accrue time.





If you need assistance around accommodations due to a disability, please reach out to accessibility@mythical.games. We’ll be with you as soon as possible; our goal is to ensure an accessible and equitable interview process for everyone.