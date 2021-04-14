Job Details

Mission Lane LLC is a fintech company on a mission (no pun intended) to provide access to fair and clear credit. What does this mean exactly? We're glad you asked. Roughly one third of Americans have experienced a significant event (or series of events) in their lives that has damaged their credit, usually due to circumstances beyond their control. As if it’s not hard enough to recover from a credit plunge, the only banks willing to take a chance on less-than-prime candidates have historically been called fee harvesters - and for a reason.

Enter Mission Lane. Our best-in-class products and services are raising the bar on fair credit access. We offer credit cards with clear pricing, no hidden fees, and a transparent path towards success. Better yet - candidates don’t need good credit to apply. Our philosophy is simple: when our customers do well, we do well. And we have only just begun.

Mission Laners are learners and here's what we know for certain: good Karma is contagious, the business demand is growing and Mission Lane is, too. Quickly. In response to our rapid growth, our teams are scouting the country in search of skilled, top-tier talent with diverse perspective and unstoppable energy.

Are you passionate about making a meaningful impact? Come join us. Are you purpose-driven, performance-oriented, and principles-led? You’ll feel right at home here. Just like for our customers, our teams create opportunities for employees to willingly learn, stretch, and grow.

Think you’ve got what it takes to be a Laner? Read on for more details about your new role.

Mission Lane’s Customer Experience Office is looking for a Senior Product Designer to join us in our Richmond, Virginia or San, Francisco office - or to work remotely! Our role is to empower all of Mission Lane in the creation and stewardship of remarkable customer experience by providing insights, direction, tools, and partnership. We work hand-in-hand with the Product and Engineering teams, and collaborate extensively across the whole company.

As the Senior Product Designer, you will:

Be a critical part of the development team focused on new-customer acquisition

Be accountable for defining and refining customer experiences, from supporting requirements-gathering and user research efforts, through user flow mapping, interaction and visual design, prototyping, and copywriting. This is a generalist role, with a slight emphasis on the visual design & interaction skills. The team is small and flexible. Don’t worry if you don’t feel as strong in some areas as others; we’re here to support each other.

Have a hand in maintaining and evolving Mission Lane’s nascent design system and brand identity

Have opportunities to work across the gamut of user experiences and design projects, both external and internal, including stuff like swag and posters and whatnot. We’re a startup! Most of us are wearing more than one hat. And those hats sometimes need visual design.

To be considered for this position, you should have:

5+ years product design experience, ideally with exposure across UX, IxD, visual design, copywriting, and user research. Again, this is a generalist role, but it’s OK if you’re stronger in some areas than others. We still want to talk!

Experience working very closely with Product and Engineering in an agile, iterative, data-informed product development environment

Curiosity and an eagerness to grow; you enjoy being proven wrong if it means you learn something newA willingness to be a champion amongst your colleagues of a user-centered approach to building products

You will get bonus points for:

Financial services or other highly-regulated industry experience

Experience or interest in front-end coding (HTML, CSS, JS, React...)

Job Location: Richmond, Virginia or San Francisco, CA or Remote

At Mission Lane we strive to create a work environment that brings out the best in everyone every day. Our company's competitive pay and comprehensive benefits package are among the many ways we contribute to the betterment of our employees-- personally and professionally.

Mission Lane is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, age, national origin, religion, physical and mental disability, genetic information, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/assignment, citizenship, pregnancy or maternity, protected veteran status, or any other status prohibited by applicable national, federal, state or local law.

Mission Lane is not currently sponsoring new applicant employment authorization for this position.








