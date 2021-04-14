Senior UX/UI Designer (m/f/d)

Job Details

Every day we interact with technologies controlled by a handful of large companies whose interests and incentives often conflict with our own. If we want the benefits of using their proprietary apps, we’re forced to agree to terms that most of us will never read, granting these companies far-reaching control over our online lives.

At the same time, progress in open-source and decentralized technologies like blockchain has shown that we can build systems that prioritize individual sovereignty over centralized control. With these new technologies, there’s no need to trust any third parties not to be or become evil.

Parity Technologies is a team of the world’s premiere blockchain developers building industry-leading technologies that enable developers, startups, and enterprises to create this next wave of better products and services. You’ll join at a critical moment when the future of the decentralized web is being shaped, and perform an influential role in making a more equitable society our future.

As Senior UX/UI Designer, you will:

Operate in a design team of visual, web, and UX/UI designers, ultimately creating consistent and compelling touch-points for Parity's customers.

Concept, develop, and execute website interactions and experiences across all of the organisation's entities, with a focus on the Polkadot Network.

Work iteratively with the Design Lead and Front End Developer to create integrated experiences where brand, interaction and tech complement one another.

Prototype designs at a proof-of-concept level in order to validate them with internal stakeholders before they go into development.

Develop UI components to form a design system that is implemented across websites and products.

Adhere to and evolve brand design guidelines.

Work across role boundaries when needed to provide support to marketing and brand design efforts.

Requirements:

Proven track record of website design execution in a studio or agency environment.

Tech industry experience and familiarity with software products.

Ability to rapidly iterate ideas at the outset of a task, then drive the project to completion with attention to detail and execution.

Working experience in cross-functional teams with designers, developers, and marketers.

Proven collaboration and project management skills; experience in driving simultaneous projects from conception to completion.

Ability to work independently and deliver to deadlines.

Understanding of marketing goals and executing design to meet them.

Ability to learn quickly and maintain a high speed of execution in a loosely structured, fast-paced, and rapidly evolving environment.

Excellent communication skills for internal communication.

Further Relevant Experience:

Experience in the blockchain space is a bonus.

Experience in illustration, motion, and data visualisation design.

Benefits:

Working at Parity means focusing on the stuff that counts: building of the most cutting-edge technology for the future web. Our teams enjoy a high degree of trust, freedom and autonomy to achieve that goal.

Because we value initiative and learning, we've defined a generous personal budget to attend conferences or skills courses of your own choosing. We think you know what's best for you.

Parity is a diverse company with people from various countries and we will support you with German language courses where needed.

To see how we use your data please see our Applicant Notice