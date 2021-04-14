Job Details

Job Summary:

BloomThis is seeking a Senior Brand Designer to join our growing Marketing team. This role requires a highly motivated and talented visual designer with a background in visualising a unified brand look and feel across many channels. You will lead the concepting and visual execution for a large variety of projects from product shoots, to digital marketing campaigns, to print and out-of-home creative. You must possess strategic creative thinking, with a strong understanding of how thoughtful design can influence and strengthen a brand. You also have experience collaborating with copywriters and performance marketers.

Key Responsibilities:

Create attractive and unified brand look & feel for in-house brands

Develop clear, attractive creatives that is on-brief and on-brand for digital marketing (products, web pages, articles, ads, social posts, emails) and print across a variety of assets (images, photos, video)

Brainstorm product & campaign ideas with the team

Organise, direct and style photo & video shoots

Manage freelance photographers & videographers

Review photos & videos for consistent brand look & feel

Job Requirements

3+ years of experience at a design or brand studio

BA in graphic design, visual communications or related field

Highly creative, imaginative and curious

Knowledge of e-commerce content strategy and creation

Contemporary and engaging portfolio with strengths in conceptual thinking, typography, layout, and campaign conceptualisation

Hands-on experience with design software (Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Figma etc)

Strong typographic layout skills and familiar with the design requirements of digital marketing creatives

Able to shoot and edit photos & videos

Experience producing iterative creative assets for digital marketing campaigns

Able to present work in meetings, and selling creative visions to various stakeholders, cross-functionally

Experience managing and implementing feedback from various stakeholders while adhering to creative guidelines and channel best practices

Have an eye for detail

Highly self-motivated and well organised

Able to work under pressure and manage workloads effectively

Possess good leadership, people and project management skills

Work well in a team and with a range of creative people

Work within strict budgets



