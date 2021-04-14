Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Very’s design team is growing, and we want you to be a part of it 🤙. We are looking for a self-motivated Product Designer who is excited to work on a wide variety of design problems and has an appreciation for human-centered design.





Our design team believes the best way to bring immediate value to products and users is via a strong relationship between design & technology. We believe the best-designed products have a shelf life longer than one major release, and that they collect data to inform future iterations. We are looking for a designer who understands the complexities of design systems, has an appreciation for iterative design, and has a strategic eye for all things UX.





Very has been a remote company since before it became normal — 2011, to be exact. We’ve built a collaborative, tight-knit team that thrives, whether we’re hanging out in person at our annual retreat or coordinating work across time zones. The results show that we’re doing something right. In 2020, we were named one of Inc’s Best Workplaces, Parity.org's Best Companies for Women to Advance List, and Fatherly’s Best Places to Work for Dads.





Clients like Vizio, Clear, iHeart Radio, Complex Media, Shopkeep, and more come to us for answers to their thorniest questions. We bring them a world-class product team that delivers end-to-end IoT solutions.





Upon joining the Very design team you will find yourself doing the following on any given day:

🖍 Product concept validation

🗺 User-flow mapping

🌐 Wireframing

💄 Hi-Fi Design Systems

🎬 Interaction & motion design

📱 Interactive Prototyping





If you have experience designing across the web, and mobile platforms, you may be who we are looking for! We believe designers should be close to the project’s codebase, so bonus points if you have a passion for writing HTML & CSS, and EVEN MORE bonus points if you know React 🙌. We believe in leveling up every day, and that the best designers are the ones who see the big picture and seize the opportunity for improvement.





What You’ll Be Working On

As a Product Designer at Very, you will:

- Champion the role of human-centered design throughout our organization

- Work closely with senior design team members

- Design user-flows, wireframes, Hi-Fi comps, and prototypes

- Help research and validate solutions that are best for a client’s users

- Develop cohesive and consistent user experiences for a variety of products

- Collaborate with engineers to implement design

- Contribute to pattern libraries, style guides, and other guideline documentation





Requirements:

- We look at passion and skill more than years of experience, but we require someone with at least 3+ years of experience in the product design space.

- An online portfolio or work samples that showcase your user-centered design solutions

- Ability to demonstrate design best practices for the web and mobile apps.

- Proficiency in wireframing, design, and prototyping tools (we currently use Figma, Sketch, FramerX, etc.)

- Basic knowledge and understanding of front-end web development, including HTML & CSS & Javascript

- Skills in prioritization, communication, and presentation to the client

- Bonus points for React

- Bonus points for experience working in an Agile environment

- Bonus points for experience in the IoT space (companion apps, connected devices)





How You’ll Be Compensated

We believe in a transparent, fair compensation structure and have developed our own open salary formula. Depending on your skill and experience, you can expect your base compensation to be somewhere between $90,000 and $107,000 upon joining the company. We also offer performance bonuses, a generous maternity/paternity leave policy, 401K matching, and numerous other employee benefits including reimbursement for home office equipment and internet.