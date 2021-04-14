Job Details

We are seeking a Product Designer to join Oshi Health’s growing product and tech team! In this role, you’ll use your strategic design skills to develop our patient facing mobile experience, launching clean, elegant, data driven, user-centric experiences that delights and retains our consumers. You will work alongside a talented team of product managers, developers and data scientists to evolve the Oshi Health digital customer journey. This role reports to the Head of Product and is an exciting opportunity to join a growing team, make a big impact, and help us scale Oshi’s business.





Some areas you’ll work on:

Patient Acquisition , collaborate with cross functional teams to deliver a first in class seamless acquisition and onboarding experience

Evolving the Oshi Health Mobile Application with features that bring high patient engagement and satisfaction, including the integration of content and goals into our app

Patient Retention , ensuring every touch point of the patient journey is frictionless and consistent and that patients are getting the information they need about their health

Provider Tools and dashboards to bring efficiency to our team of clinicians and care providers





Qualities we’re looking for in candidates:

Design clean, elegant, data driven, user-centric experiences that delight users

Define the user experience, interactions, and user interface through user flows, information architecture, sketches and wireframes, and visual design

Build functional prototypes to validate and test your designs

Participate in user research and testing

Look for opportunities to solve problems in unique and innovative ways

Help maintain visual and brand consistency between all touchpoints on the patient journey

Work closely with product managers to define and research problems, and engineers to help develop and refine the end product

Empathize with patients, clinicians, operations and support staff; help them resolve their pain points through product design, messaging and iteration

Collaboration comes naturally, you can clearly articulate your ideas and build alignment within your team and across the organization

Ready to roll up your sleeves and serve the mission and goals wherever there is a need

Relate your work to the key team and company goals / OKRs

What you'll bring to the team:

2-4 years of experience of designing digital products

Have a degree in Design-related field

Able to provide samples of work that show creative UX solutions, and exceptional visual design

Enjoy working in a collaborative and fast-paced environment

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

A keen eye for color, typography, photography, and everything design-related

Proficient in Figma, Prototyping tools, Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

Working knowledge of HTML and CSS

Have cross platform design experience (web, mobile tablets, email)

An organized self-starter, highly motivated, and collaborative

Experience working at a startup using an agile development methodology

Thrive in an entrepreneurial environment, comfortable with ambiguity and confident in making decisions with a passion for challenging the status quo in healthcare



