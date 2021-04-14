UI/UX Designer

Job Details

Playtech PLC is the world’s leading supplier of systems and content for the online gambling industry with over 5,000 employees worldwide. Playtech provides a complete solution for the management of omnichannel gambling across a range of verticals (casino, sports, poker and bingo) and is committed to supporting responsible gambling and protection of vulnerable players.

Our Manchester office (M60 J21), is the home of Neon, the world’s fastest-growing system for bricks-and-mortar casinos. Neon’s prestigious international client base includes:

SBM Monte Carlo (operator of the legendary casinos in Monaco)

Sun International (South African operator of some of the world’s leading integrated resorts)

MSC Cruises (operator of 15 high-end cruise ships with onboard casinos)

Grosvenor Casinos (55 UK casinos connected to a central system hosted in Microsoft Azure)

Olympic Casinos (Eastern Europe’s largest casino operator with over 100 casinos in 6 countries)

We continue to grow rapidly despite the devastating effect of COVID-19 on our industry and are currently expanding and reorganising to establish Neon as the global market leader. Alongside our Manchester office, we have teams in Nice, Nova Gorica, Ho Chi Minh City, Johannesburg and Buenos Aries which each serve the local market.

Products

The success of Neon is built on strong client relationships, modern technology and customer-focused innovation. The product consists of a suite of modern, loosely coupled web and mobile applications which can be installed in the cloud or on-premise to deliver:

The casino team with effective tools to manage risks and optimise revenue and efficiency

Players with the best gaming experience and protection technology can enable

Leading-edge CRM, marketing and engagement

Enterprise-level business intelligence and machine learning

Working for Playtech

We operate a people first approach to our business and are highly focused on providing our team with the tools they need to excel. The team work hard and smart, investing their time and expertise in an environment which provides the freedom to express themselves and innovate.

We are a fast-growing, fast-moving company in a dynamic industry. Our sales teams bring many exciting opportunities and our strike rate in closing business is excellent. Our R&D teams are always working on new, innovative products. You will need to be a self-starter who can adapt to a changing environment to support the company’s ambitious growth plans.

Your Department

Based in our Manchester office (currently remote due to Covid), you will join a Design/UX Team specialising in User Interface design for web-based apps that run across a variety of form-factors including desktop, mobile, kiosk and slot machine.

You will be given full backing to realise your ideas in one of the most exciting and glamorous industries in the world. Millions of casino players and employees around the world from London to Monte-Carlo to Las Vegas will engage with your work daily.

Your Responsibilities

Your responsibilities will include:

Working with your team to design consistent, high-quality, and user-centric experiences across our full product portfolio

Analysing user requirements and product strategies to conceive and design world-class user interfaces for a range of products that run on desktop, mobile, touch-screen kiosk, and slot machines.

Implementing lo-fi/hi-fi prototypes and user flows

Providing engineering teams with UI kits and style advice

Contributing to a culture of design excellence within the company.

Contributing to the establishment of best practice techniques and methods for all aspects of UX, Interaction Design and Visual Design, including research, prototyping, testing and implementation

Contributing to the introduction of a library of internal UI design patterns, components and a shared design vocabulary

Contributing to the discovery and innovation activities around the early-stage formation of new products and features

Occasionally performing general graphic design tasks such as document design, presentation design, and logo design,

Your Experience and Skills

You will have previous experience in a UX, UI, or Product design role, or be able demonstrate superb design ideas & skills through personal, college or university projects. You will be expected to continue to develop and hone your craft to become amongst the best in the industry.

You will also bring:

Strong capabilities to conceive, design and promote outstanding user interfaces, experiences and flows which match the very best of web-based applications

Solid understanding of the principles of good Information Architecture, Interaction Design and Visual Design (typography, layout, use of colour and spacing, responsive design etc.)

Understanding of modern UI implementation approaches i.e. component-based composability & reusability

Skilled in major graphics design software, prototyping software and tools (e.g. inDesign, Illustrator, XD)

Solid knowledge of the opportunities and limitations presented by web-based platforms, including hand-on experience in modern CSS layout techniques (Flexbox, Grid)

Our General Expectations

You will demonstrate genuine passion for your art and craft

You will be dedicated to building sound domain knowledge of the casino and gaming industry, seeking to understand the diverse types of business user and the customers that interact with our products

You will have the confidence to present your ideas and communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels

You will contribute positively to a company-wide culture of trust, fun, experimentation, and reward

You will be open to occasional international travel to visit our customers on-site and attend industry expos

Your application should be supported with a portfolio of work examples where possible.