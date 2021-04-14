Job Details

We are looking for an experienced, independent Senior Visual Designer to help lead the design of our website, visual identity and marketing assets. You’ll be responsible for defining the future of Buildkite’s website and visual identity, influence our design and marketing strategies, and you’ll be working with multidisciplinary designers and engineers from around the world.

A typical day for you might look like:

Sharing early-stage concepts for a new product landing page on Basecamp, and responding to feedback from colleagues in the design and marketing teams

Collaborating with the marketing team over Trello and Zoom on ideas for a new campaign

Developing and iterating on our visual/brand identity in Figma, helping to extend it to account for a new type of design problem

Providing feedback and ideas during our weekly design practice sync on Zoom

Pairing with an engineer to test responsive design approaches on the website, helping clarify design implementation decisions, and fine tune animations

Sourcing and briefing an external creative to help with a design project

Video calls with others on the team to discuss or solve problems, or just to say hi

This job is for you if you:

Have experience leading large design projects, and working closely with stakeholders from idea to execution. You know how to work collaboratively on a brief and you’re comfortable managing workflow and balancing priorities.

Have demonstrated deep skill and experience with designing for the web, and understand the opportunities and challenges it presents.

Have experience designing for a range of brand applications, working to create consistency but also pushing boundaries and exploring new approaches.

You have some experience with HTML, CSS and Javascript, and may have used GitHub and Trello to collaborate with developers.

Experience communicating with stakeholders to walk through design directions, integrating feedback, working on final designs, and articulating a vision.

Are comfortable working remotely. We are a remote-first company, so you will need to be comfortable in taking initiative when team members are offline, as well as working collaboratively and treating others with empathy and kindness.

Timezone: Any timezone between Adelaide (UTC+0930) through to Vancouver (UTC−0700) inclusive.

Hours: Full-time or part-time

You can read more about our team, and the role, at https://buildkite.com/careers/senior-visual-designer