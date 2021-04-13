Lead Product Designer, Design Systems

Job Details

Klaviyo is a product-driven company, and we’re passionate about user experience and design. As the Lead Product Designer on Klaviyo’s new Design Systems team, you’ll lead the build-out of the Klaviyo Design System and guide the launch of its public-facing website. The design system is a new area of focus within our growing Product Design team, so you’ll take charge of the way it all comes together—from building out the team and defining the project roadmap to guiding execution and implementation. This is an ideal role for strong collaborators: You’ll work with a team of dedicated engineers, product designers, brand designers, and cross-functional partners to push Klaviyo’s user experience forward while adhering to the highest standards.

Klaviyo Design Elsewhere:

Design Blog 📗

Dribbble 🏀

Design Podcast 🎙️

How You'll Make a Difference

Collaborate closely with product designers, engineers, brand designers, writers, and other stakeholders from around the company to set and uphold high standards for design

Design components, patterns, and guidelines that enable designers and engineers to create consistent and high-quality user experiences

Document, maintain, and evangelize the benefits of the Klaviyo Design System both internally and externally

Be the ambassador of the new design system and drive adoption by communicating strategy, plans, and milestones across the organization

Mentor other designers on the team

Highlight opportunities to use the system through design critiques, spec reviews, and team meetings

Build the design systems team and hire new designers

Who You Are

Significant expertise designing and building durable design systems at scale within a large product organization

The flexibility to be a great collaborator and drive successful outcomes in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

An outstanding portfolio with a range of design skills (visual design, systems design, user experience design)

Excellent critical thinking and attention to detail when exploring solutions at a systematic level and a component level

Passion for the craft of design

The ability to appropriately communicate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders in a timely and effective manner

Experience designing WCAG-compliant, accessible interfaces

A proven technical understanding of how to build and architect design systems

The ability to coach other designers with honest, constructive feedback

A keen sense of how to prioritize your projects and time

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Expertise in Figma

The ability to write code and find your way around a codebase

Get to know Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a world-leading marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses using the channels they own like email, web and mobile. Enabling brands to leverage these owned marketing channels, Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. The company’s hybrid customer-data and marketing-platform model allows companies to grow by fostering direct, high-fidelity relationships with customers, without giving up their valuable data to Facebook or Amazon. In 2020, Klaviyo reached coveted unicorn status with a robust Series C of $200m at $4.15B valuation. Innovative companies like Unilever, Custom Ink, and Huckberry sell more with Klaviyo. Learn more at www.klaviyo.com.

Klaviyo does not tolerate and prohibits discrimination, harassment or retaliation of or against job applicants, contractors, interns, volunteers or employees by another employee, supervisor, vendor, customer or any third party.