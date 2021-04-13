Designer, Decorative Piillows
We are:
VCNY Home a forward-thinking home textiles supplier offering modern designs for every lifestyle and budget; we specialize in bedding, bath, window treatments, area rugs, home décor and table linens.
We empower our employees to think creatively and autonomously to take their careers; and our company to the next level.
Job Description:
The Home Textiles Designer is responsible for the creative design of decorative pillows for a variety of retailers ranging from Mass Market to Fashion Market. The person will execute-from concept to finish-all designs by working with our vast design support teams. The position works very closely with our Sales, Merchandising and Production teams.
- Create original woven designs based on seasonal concepts/trends
- Collaborate with Sales, Merchandising, and Production teams to meet requirements
- Assist in creating presentation and trend boards
- Review factory samples for pattern, color, repeat, and construction
- Assist the Technical Design team in preparing instructions in creating technical specs
Minimum Skills Required:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Textile Design or related field
- 3+ years of experience in designing textiles- home textiles a plus
- Demonstrate knowledge of fabric construction including jacquard and embroidery
- Strong knowledge of Photoshop / Illustrator / Ned Graphics
- Ability to manage several projects simultaneously, tight turnaround times, scheduling conflicts, revisions, and technical challenges effectively
- Strong eye for color, proportion, and clean composition
- Successful candidate will be a team player with flexible disposition and able to meet deadlines
- Ability to work in a team and communicate ideas effectively