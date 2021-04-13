Designer, Decorative Piillows

Job Details

We are:

VCNY Home a forward-thinking home textiles supplier offering modern designs for every lifestyle and budget; we specialize in bedding, bath, window treatments, area rugs, home décor and table linens.

We empower our employees to think creatively and autonomously to take their careers; and our company to the next level.

Job Description:

The Home Textiles Designer is responsible for the creative design of decorative pillows for a variety of retailers ranging from Mass Market to Fashion Market. The person will execute-from concept to finish-all designs by working with our vast design support teams. The position works very closely with our Sales, Merchandising and Production teams.

Create original woven designs based on seasonal concepts/trends

Collaborate with Sales, Merchandising, and Production teams to meet requirements

Assist in creating presentation and trend boards

Review factory samples for pattern, color, repeat, and construction

Assist the Technical Design team in preparing instructions in creating technical specs

Minimum Skills Required:

Bachelor’s Degree in Textile Design or related field

3+ years of experience in designing textiles- home textiles a plus

Demonstrate knowledge of fabric construction including jacquard and embroidery

Strong knowledge of Photoshop / Illustrator / Ned Graphics

Ability to manage several projects simultaneously, tight turnaround times, scheduling conflicts, revisions, and technical challenges effectively

Strong eye for color, proportion, and clean composition

Successful candidate will be a team player with flexible disposition and able to meet deadlines

Ability to work in a team and communicate ideas effectively



