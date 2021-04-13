All Jobs
Designer, Decorative Piillows

We are:

VCNY Home a forward-thinking home textiles supplier offering modern designs for every lifestyle and budget; we specialize in bedding, bath, window treatments, area rugs, home décor and table linens.

We empower our employees to think creatively and autonomously to take their careers; and our company to the next level.

Job Description:

The Home Textiles Designer is responsible for the creative design of decorative pillows for a variety of retailers ranging from Mass Market to Fashion Market. The person will execute-from concept to finish-all designs by working with our vast design support teams. The position works very closely with our Sales, Merchandising and Production teams.

  • Create original woven designs based on seasonal concepts/trends
  • Collaborate with Sales, Merchandising, and Production teams to meet requirements
  • Assist in creating presentation and trend boards
  • Review factory samples for pattern, color, repeat, and construction
  • Assist the Technical Design team in preparing instructions in creating technical specs

Minimum Skills Required:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Textile Design or related field
  • 3+ years of experience in designing textiles- home textiles a plus
  • Demonstrate knowledge of fabric construction including jacquard and embroidery
  • Strong knowledge of Photoshop / Illustrator / Ned Graphics
  • Ability to manage several projects simultaneously, tight turnaround times, scheduling conflicts, revisions, and technical challenges effectively
  • Strong eye for color, proportion, and clean composition
  • Successful candidate will be a team player with flexible disposition and able to meet deadlines
  • Ability to work in a team and communicate ideas effectively   


VCNY Home
Job Type
Full-time
Location
North Bergen, NJ
Date posted
Apr 13, 2021
