Who is Apostrophe and what do we do?

Apostrophe’s mission is to empower everyone to feel confident in their skin. We’re a teledermatology platform focused on delivering proven prescription acne treatment. We believe the best way to treat acne is with science so we’re building an ecosystem that supports you on your acne journey through access to dermatologists, skincare education, and evidence-based products.





What are we looking for?

Apostrophe is looking for a Junior Designer who has a passion for all things branding and strategic design. They can learn quickly, are detail oriented, and can dream up creative content designs with ease. They can ideate and execute boundary-pushing visuals within our brand constraints. They understand the importance of a consistent brand experience and take pride in elevating our patient experience across every platform, medium, and channel. They will be working closely with brand, design, and growth to quickly execute new campaign ideas across ads, social media, email, packaging and marketing pages. We’re planning on some major launches over the next 6 months where good design is integral to their success– so we need a passionate junior designer to make it happen.





What You’ll Do:

Work closely with our Art Director, Head of Brand, and our social team to plan, implement, and create engaging social content across channels like Instagram, TikTok, and our blog, Slather.

Design and build our best-in-class email newsletters

Update Apostrophe.com daily with branded materials and content

Create digital and print assets to support marketing and growth

Design ads used across our social and affiliate channels

Work closely with our Art Director to create packaging and promotional materials

Use provided data to drive decisions

Strive to always iterate, improve, and innovate





Requirements:

BA in Graphic Design or comparable experience

Exceptional visual presentation, typography and design skills

Proven expertise with Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and Sketch

Online portfolio of work demonstrating expertise in digital and print design

Video editing capabilities, ie comfortable in Premier Rush or Pro

The ability to multi-task under tight deadlines while maintaining brand standards

Strong attention to detail and organizational skills

Bonus Illustration skills and packaging experience





Maybe that person’s you?

We’re a growing startup so we’re looking for an entrepreneurial spirit who can think outside the box, take initiative, and pivot quickly. You know how to apply brand guidelines to create unique designs to ensure our marketing and social materials stay relevant. You easily stay on top of creative trends and are familiar with the beauty, skincare, and fashion landscape. You come to the table with creative, boundary-pushing ideas. You’re also a team player when it comes to executing content and you aren’t afraid to receive constructive feedback.

If you fit this description, we’ll be able to execute quickly, be agile in content development, and most importantly, create brand experiences that are buzzworthy and impactful.



