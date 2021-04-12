Job Details





Your Role:

Instrument partners with the world’s most ambitious companies to create transformational change through best-in-class digital products and communications. Freelance designers at Instrument work on focused teams, together with other designers, strategists, writers, producers, and developers. Collaboration is more than a buzzword here; you’ll be working closely with colleagues and clients that have diverse perspectives and expertise. We don’t have separate roles for UX and visual design, so every designer contributes seamlessly across form and function.





We’re looking for a freelance digital designer who obsesses over the details of form and function. You love to bring clarity to complex concepts and are passionate about building, prototyping, and continually evolving digital products and experiences. You’re comfortable tackling all aspects of the design process, from concept to prototype to delivery. You’re a big picture thinker and clear communicator who’s able to work both autonomously and collaboratively on projects that demand wide ranging skills in visual design, user experience, and user interface. You’re not precious about any one solution, because you know that exploration and iteration gets you to the right answer.





What You’ll Do:

Understand our clients’ needs—learning the boundaries of their brands—while pushing them into new territories

Design digital systems, websites, products, and a wide variety of other digital and physical experiences

Take ideas from concept to build ready assets, employing sharp UX thinking, art direction, storytelling, and systems design

Work on a multi-disciplinary team in a highly collaborative environment with diverse perspectives and expertise

Work closely with developers to foster innovation and ensure feasibility and fidelity of final output

Embrace challenges and inspire new ways of thinking and approaching design problems

What You’ll Bring: