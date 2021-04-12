Lead Product Designer

Job Details

Ladders has been a leader in high-end careers for over 15 years. We’re a community of professionals that top companies work with to find expert applicants fast. Our team takes pride in listening to member issues and creating solutions. Because of this, we provide our nine million members with top-tier job search and services like Apply4Me, which ends time-wasting job application forms forever. Our community is diverse, putting talent first to create teams that communicate, innovate, and turn real-world issues into products and services that answer needs. If you see obstacles as exercise and expertise as enjoyment, get in touch.





We’re looking for an end-to-end product designer to bring the voices of our users to the table and work collaboratively with engineers to achieve business goals. You should be comfortable with user research, visual UI design, and designing complex UX flows.

Responsibilities:

Own the end-to-end product design process for our responsive web-based platform

Plan and execute user research, low-fi ideation, high-fi designs, and prototypes

Contribute to high-level product decisions and execute on product roadmap features

Collaborate with product and engineering teams to assess constraints, de-risk solutions, and provide support during implementation

Consider how design impacts user behavior and metrics/analytics

Present design work and research findings to key stakeholders

Work with cross-functional partners to help define the roadmap within your product area

Facilitate and participate in product review and product workshops

Receive and provide feedback on designs and strategic product decisions

Develop and maintain detailed design documentation including specifications, redlines, and style guides

Use metrics to analyze and continuously improve the user experience

Requirements:

A top-notch design portfolio demonstrating process, outcomes, and impact

5+ years of experience working in UX/UI/product design

Have a portfolio featuring examples of product UI, UX and interaction design work, particularly in shipped, successful products

Knowledge of qualitative and quantitative methods for user research, including A/B testing best practices in partnership with product teams

Highly proficient with design and prototyping tools (Sketch, Figma, Invision, Adobe Creative Suite, etc.)

Experience designing for a responsive mobile and desktop web experience

Experience using research to produce insights from user interviews.

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Excited about working in a fast-paced, agile startup environment



