Lead Product Designer - Mobile/Web

Job Details

About the job

Are you a brilliant designer looking to join a high-performing design team where your impact will be felt immediately?

Do you want to design products that have a positive impact on society?

Total Brain is a neurotech company, a neuroscience-based mental health and fitness SaaS based platform. We leverage digital technology, neuroscience and biometrics to help individuals monitor and support their brain and mental health.

Our clients are enterprise employers, large consumer groups, clinical environments, hospital systems, mental/behavioral health facilities, substance abuse/addiction clinics and many more!

Our platform is available to employees at top companies such as Activision, IBM, Boeing, Nationwide and we proudly serve millions of veterans.

Amidst the social chaos created by COVID, our company is experiencing unprecedented growth and we are doubling our headcount in 2021!!

If you are an experienced product designer with a strong visual and interaction design background, we want you!

You will lead our web and mobile projects aimed to improve people’s lives in a profound way. You will be at the forefront of our product innovation efforts, creating meaningful, inspiring, and great-looking experiences for our customers.





What You’ll Do:

Conceptualize design projects from initial sketches to delivery, while maintaining brand consistency throughout all products and devices.

Collaborate with product managers, engineers, and scientists to understand and translate functional requirements into easy-to-use and thoughtful designs.

Communicate the design intent at various stages of the process with wireframes, flow diagrams, storyboards, mockups, and prototypes.

Create all the design assets necessary to develop the final product. Design original pieces, including data visualizations, animations, and iconography.

Contribute and lead our Design System, maintaining detailed user-interface specifications and mobile/web design patterns.





What You’ll Need

BA/BS in a design-oriented discipline (or equivalent work experience)

An online portfolio or samples of work demonstrating experience creating user-centered design solutions

Expertise in responsive web design, fluency in major mobile operating systems, as well as working knowledge of usability principles and techniques.

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills.

Great eye for typography, visual design, color, and layout.

Experience prototyping with Framer is a plus.

Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.





Total Brain offers:

Competitive Compensation Package

Employee Stock Options

A flexible, collaborative culture where growth from within is encouraged

Unlimited Vacation Time

Competitive benefits (options for individual and/or family medical, dental and vision plans, commuter benefits, medical & dependant flexible spending accounts)

401(k) Plan

Two Company Wide Offsite Retreats Per Year (once travel restrictions have lifted)

Regular science education sessions, and all hands meetings

Maternity and Parental paid leave

Full access to the Total Brain platform for you and your loved ones



