All Jobs
Job Details

Designer, Home Textiles

Copy

VCNY Home a forward-thinking home textiles supplier offering modern designs for every lifestyle and budget; we specialize in bedding, bath, window treatments, area rugs, home décor and table linens.

We empower our employees to think creatively and autonomously to take their careers; and our company to the next level.

Key responsibilities:

  • Develop across multiple categories from ideation to launch
  • Finalize specs for physical prototypes / samples for ease of manufacturing
  • Conduct market research on trends and up-and-coming innovations in design, both digitally and in stores

Qualifications:

  • Undergraduate degree in related field
  • 2-3 years of design experience (industrial design/ product design) in home furnishings
  • Experience with digital 3D design: form design, renderings & technical drawings
  • Experience working across materials: ceramic, wood, metal, resin, glass & textiles
  • Proficient in Adobe Suite & CAD
  • Ability to manage multiple projects in a fast paced environment and meet/exceed deadlines


Apply for this position
VCNY Home
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
North Bergen, NJ
Date posted
Apr 12, 2021
You might also like
  1. Design Jobs in North Bergen
  2. Design Jobs in New Jersey
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Designers in North Bergen
  2. Search Designers in New Jersey
Apply for this position