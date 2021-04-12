Designer, Home Textiles

Job Details

VCNY Home a forward-thinking home textiles supplier offering modern designs for every lifestyle and budget; we specialize in bedding, bath, window treatments, area rugs, home décor and table linens.

We empower our employees to think creatively and autonomously to take their careers; and our company to the next level.

Key responsibilities:

Develop across multiple categories from ideation to launch

Finalize specs for physical prototypes / samples for ease of manufacturing

Conduct market research on trends and up-and-coming innovations in design, both digitally and in stores

Qualifications:

Undergraduate degree in related field

2-3 years of design experience (industrial design/ product design) in home furnishings

Experience with digital 3D design: form design, renderings & technical drawings

Experience working across materials: ceramic, wood, metal, resin, glass & textiles

Proficient in Adobe Suite & CAD

Ability to manage multiple projects in a fast paced environment and meet/exceed deadlines



