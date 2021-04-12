Job Details

Company Description

At Jane, we’re working to find the best ways to help small businesses succeed, and we’re using the latest technology to build a better online marketplace. We have some pretty big goals and are always looking for talented people who want to be a part of something new. We not only work hard at our jobs but also to maintain a culture of authenticity and collaboration. Join us and enjoy the #janelife to its fullest.





Jane's Values

Lead with empathy

Pull together

Just say it

Make it count

Make your mark





The Product Designer will design creative solutions that promote Seller adoption, performance and compliance as well as Merchandising effectiveness. They will work collaboratively with other teams taking a project from conception, through analysis, visual design, prototyping, and finally to implementation. We're taking Jane to new heights never before explored. We want passionate and brilliant designers to help us get there!

Responsibilities:

Follow and create a user-centered design process, understanding real users – their goals, aptitudes, experiences, needs, and motivation

Cut through the clutter of information and feature requests to deliver customer value while balancing business objectives and technical capabilities

Present ideas to an audience and facilitate creative problem solving sessions

Strive for elegance and simplicity in design – always

Reinforce brand and design best practices using style guides and design systems

Create multiple solutions to a single design problem and iterate to a final design

Contribute to the creation of the product roadmap, providing insights on where user needs are not being met

Work with Researchers/Analysts to formulate tests and execute user research efforts (interviews, usability testing, surveys, etc.)

Contribute to the larger creative team culture and education through offering project insight and problem solving across the group

Keep up on current design/industry trends and market conditions

Qualifications:

Amazing attention to detail, while grasping how the details fit together in the larger picture

Familiar with usability best practices and user interface web standards

Ability to work on multiple projects at once in an agile, iterative environment

Demonstrated ability to work on collaborative/distributed teams or independently

Proficiency in a variety of design tools, but we mostly use Figma right now



