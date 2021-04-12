Motion Graphic Designer

Job Details

As Lead Advertising Design Officer (Motion Graphic Design) you will be responsible for making creative contributions to development and creation of advertising content for print, online media, signage, brochures and point of sale materials, ensuring quality and integrity of the brand by ensuring that it follows the company’s communication strategy and brand guidelines.

Key responsibilities:

Managing projects from concept stage till the end, including concept, storyboarding, design, animation and audio editing.

Design and create motion graphic solutions for video deliverables to use across a wide of variety of media, including social media, mobile platforms, and emerging media.

Responsible for quality assurance of content produced which includes checking for compliance to prescribed brand communications guidelines.

Interpret and understand business and marketing objectives and effectively communicate the objectives in visual form.

Develop creative concepts working with the other in-house creative team of designers in the Creative Services business unit within the Marketing department.

Research, analyse and interpret data from various sources including online developing original, engaging and compelling brand communication materials.

Accountable for effective communication with other areas of the business and internal stakeholders, providing Marketing and design services to support business development.

Take ownership and accountability for the delivery of key Marketing projects and consistently manage the quality of all materials dispatched.

Maintain up-to-date knowledge about latest graphic design techniques.

Be part of an extraordinary story

Your skills. Your imagination. Your ambition. Here, there are no boundaries to your potential and the impact you can make. You’ll find infinite opportunities to grow and work on the biggest, most rewarding challenges that will build your skills and experience. You have the chance to be a part of our future, and build the life you want while being part of an international community.

Our best is here and still to come. To us, impossible is only a challenge. Join us as we dare to achieve what’s never been done before. Together, everything is possible.

Qualifications

We're looking for a motivated and proactive motion graphic designer with minimum of 5 years of job related experience, of which at least 3 years should be working for international brands with a strong portfolio of design and motion graphic work. You should have excellent design and conceptual skills. and the ability to manage projects from concept stage till the end, including concept, storyboarding, design, animation and audio editing.

A collaborative mindset is a must. As part of the design team, you will work closely with the design team to understand project scope and objectives. The ability to work under very tight deadlines is essential.

You will need to possess an expert level knowledge of Adobe Suite, including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign and Adobe After Effects Design. Knowledge of 3D software is a plus (Cinema 4D or Blender).

You should be holding a Relevant College or University qualification to min Bachelor's level in Graphic Design / Art / Photography / Advertising or equivalent.

Working with airline, travel industry, hospitality or lifestyle brands is an added advantage.

About Qatar Airways Group

Our story started with four aircraft. Today, we deliver excellence across 12 different businesses coming together as one. We’ve grown fast, broken records and set trends that others follow. We don’t slow down by the fear of failure. Instead, we dare to achieve what’s never been done before.

So whether you’re creating a unique experience for our customers or innovating behind the scenes, every person contributes to our proud story. A story of spectacular growth and determination. Now is the time to bring your best ideas and passion to a place where your ambition will know no boundaries, and be part of a truly global community.