Job Details

Senior Product Designer

We believe AI will allow more people to be creators. Copy.ai helps people make their ideas real. Our SaaS product allows entrepreneurs, marketers, and copywriters to interact with advanced natural language processing models. This helps them generate product descriptions, marketing copy, and new ideas. Investors in our recent $2.9 million seed round include David Sacks at Craft Ventures, Li Jin at Atelier Ventures, Alfred Lin at Sequoia, and 80+ other angels.

We’re looking for our first design hire — we believe it’s an opportunity to do career-defining work. You will define the user interface for the latest machine learning technology. Reporting to the Head of Product, your primary role will be designing our SaaS web application. You will also work on other growth initiatives and products from time to time.

Copy.ai is a remote company. All employees must be able to work 9am-5pm in any timezone Pacific to Eastern.





Responsibilities:

Create innovative experiences from high-level requirements and deliver process flows, wireframes, and product designs

Work with product, engineering, and data science to ship the best solutions within a reasonable timeframe

Research and empathize with users, plan and conduct usability tests, and leverage data to make design decisions

Identify and produce design artifacts that make the team more effective (journey map, user flow, wireframes, etc.)

Influence the product roadmap by advocating for and educating the team on key design concerns

Create our design system from scratch yourself and on-board future designers as we scale





Qualifications:

4+ years of designing digital products

Experience with SaaS, marketing tools, creator tools, and/or machine learning products is a plus

Experience with the entire product development lifecycle, including early-stage

Strong in interaction design and usability

Proficiency in Figma and/or Sketch





What we offer:

Competitive salary, generous stock options, 401k, medical, dental, and vision benefits

A strong “build in public” culture supportive of employees’ side projects and hobbies





﻿Copy.ai is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive team. We encourage applications from people of all races, religions, national origins, genders, sexual orientations, gender identities, gender expressions and ages, as well as veterans and individuals with disabilities.