Job Details

AlphaMap is looking for an experienced Lead UI Designer to design a world class B2B tool from the ground up. This person would have experience designing map-based web products, infographics / data visualizations and dashboards. We're looking for someone with super clean design aesthetic, who has OCD with their design - from spacing, to font size, to coloring and more.





AlphaMap is a well-funded stealth startup in Austin, TX that is building a web based product for the Commercial Real Estate industry. The product will be used by Commercial Real Estate investors, brokers and developers to search for and analyze commercial properties via a ‘google maps’ like interface. The client will then be able to research and analyze a selected property or area via dynamic map overlays, charts/graphs and data tables in order to make data-driven business decisions.





The Position:

Full-Time position OR contract to hire

Work remotely within the U.S

Competitive Pay

** at this time, AlphaMap is unable to sponsor visas **





Requirements:

Proficient with English (written and verbal).

- 3+ years of experience.

- Rapidly iterate through design solutions.

- Create high fidelity wireframes / prototypes.

- Clearly communicate designs via prototypes, documentation and presentations.

- Proficiency in industry-standard design and prototyping tools (mainly Figma).

- Ability to communicate designs effectively with developers.

- Out of the box thinker





NO DESIGN FIRMS/AGENCIES PLEASE. LOOKING FOR INDIVIDUALS TO JOIN LONG-TERM :)