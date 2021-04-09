All Jobs
Job Details

Lead UI Designer

Copy

AlphaMap is looking for an experienced Lead UI Designer to design a world class B2B tool from the ground up. This person would have experience designing map-based web products, infographics / data visualizations and dashboards. We're looking for someone with super clean design aesthetic, who has OCD with their design - from spacing, to font size, to coloring and more.


AlphaMap is a well-funded stealth startup in Austin, TX that is building a web based product for the Commercial Real Estate industry. The product will be used by Commercial Real Estate investors, brokers and developers to search for and analyze commercial properties via a ‘google maps’ like interface. The client will then be able to research and analyze a selected property or area via dynamic map overlays, charts/graphs and data tables in order to make data-driven business decisions.


The Position:

  • Full-Time position OR contract to hire
  • Work remotely within the U.S
  • Competitive Pay

** at this time, AlphaMap is unable to sponsor visas **


Requirements:

Proficient with English (written and verbal).

- 3+ years of experience.

- Rapidly iterate through design solutions.

- Create high fidelity wireframes / prototypes.

- Clearly communicate designs via prototypes, documentation and presentations.

- Proficiency in industry-standard design and prototyping tools (mainly Figma).

- Ability to communicate designs effectively with developers.

- Out of the box thinker


NO DESIGN FIRMS/AGENCIES PLEASE. LOOKING FOR INDIVIDUALS TO JOIN LONG-TERM :)

Apply for this position
AlphaMap
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Apr 09, 2021
You might also like
  1. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Remote Designers
Apply for this position