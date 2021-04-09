Contract-Based Product Designer

Job Details

Contract-based designer for high-growth, YC-backed consumer startup

What is Artifact?

Artifact makes it easy to record stories with the most important people in your life. We make this happen in conversations over the phone with professional interviewers (who are mostly moonlighting journalists, available through the marketplace we are building).

You might use Artifact to explore something as big as the story of how your mom moved across the country to start a new life or as small as bottling up your nine-year-old’s nine-year-oldness before she turns 10.

Our editors and audio engineers then take these conversations and edit them into polished, radio-quality episodes—sort of like your own personal podcast. And when people listen, often with small groups of friends and family, they describe an experience not often found in everyday life. Here’s a full Artifact we are allowed to share publicly—most are private—with two sisters reminiscing about a wild bat mitzvah!

Since launching last year, we’ve conducted thousands of interviews in multiple languages across six continents.

The designer we can’t wait to meet!

You’ve dug in and shipped product at a scaled, consumer-focused company. You now want to go early to bet on yourself, your teammates, and a mission that you feel deeply passionate about.

You are a product designer first but you also take pride in your graphic design chops and want to work on everything from identity to advertising. And let’s be clear: You want to be in the driver’s seat in Figma on Day 1. With our growth you’ll later run point on building out the design team.

You’ll be core to evaluating, selecting, and then collaborating with a world-class brand agency when the time is right.

Building the interactive and communal aspects of the Artifact product surface are around the corner. Customers are effusive: they want to augment their Artifact episodes with photos, comments, and additional audio, and they want to invite others to do the same. You’re excited to architect how we bring this to life.

Bottom line: You’ll be core in our ambition to build a category-defining experience, and your equity stake will reflect this.

A little more about us

Our origin story.

We are backed by Y Combinator, a leading venture fund (not yet public), and a number of notable angel investors, including Emmett Shear (CEO, Twitch), Brit Morin (Brit + Co, Offline), David Lieb (Head of Product, Google Photos), Sander Daniels (Co-founder, Thumbtack), Amy Mohraime (Co-founder, Dreamhaven), Michael Mohraime (Founder, Blizzard; Co-founder, Dreamhaven), Michael Seibel (CEO, Y Combinator), Eric Kinariwala (CEO, Capsule), Kevin Lin (Co-founder, Twitch), and Shiva Rajaraman (VP Shops, Facebook, Fmr. CTO, WeWork)

We are all working remotely at the moment. When it is safe to travel, the core product and engineering functions will be based in San Francisco, so we expect the right person for this role to be +/- 3 hours, by time zone from SF (e.g., NYC is totally fine).

One of our co-founders, George Quraishi, was previously the founder of Howler Magazine, which The New Yorker called, “A testimony to the beauty of print.” We appreciate that great design is core to what we are building at Artifact.

Here's a little Artifact-style introduction to the company.





If you’re interested, please email us: founders@heyartifact.com.

Thanks!

Ross

Co-Founder & CEO



