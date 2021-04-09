Sr Product Designer

Job Details

Description

We are looking for a Senior Product Designer to help deliver inspired solutions to the biggest brand in real estate. The ideal candidate is able to model how a user-centered process and data-driven decision making can elevate the quality and consistency of a product.

Specifically, you will play an integral role in the evolution of remax.com - which sees 4-6 M unique visitors every month. We are looking for someone to help take a household brand to the next level!

You will work closely with other members of your product squad to meet shared objectives, and will also collaborate with other teams to gather insights around business opportunities & user needs. The ability to mentor and elevate Jr Designers, as well as finding new opportunities for design to help the company meet its objectives will all be keys to your success.

Responsibilities:

Help establish, implement and maintain Design System across technology suite

Plan, scope, and contribute to roadmaps/strategy with cross-functional team

Collaborate with squad members to scope/ship MVP and iterate based on feedback/data

Think about how your work fits into the broader product ecosystem during all phases of the design process

Mentor other designers, provide feedback, and find ways to improve their work

Advocate for a user-centered product development process and data-driven decision making

Requirements:

5+ years of experience in design or related field

Experience delivering impactful products to the hands of customers

Comfort with an iterative design process that includes accepting and acting on feedback

Ability to communicate design work with solid rationale that incorporates research and data

Able to plan and lead user research/feedback sessions

Promote a healthy design culture that is effective, creative and fun

Now is your chance to become part of a world-class, industry leading organization that touts the #1 real estate brand in the world! RE/MAX is a business that builds businesses. We, alongside booj, our award-winning technology company, specialize in providing the tools, training and tech to our real estate network, which includes RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage franchises, agents, brokers and consumers. Join us and build a career where your contribution is heard, your innovative ideas are valued, and hard work and collaboration truly makes a difference.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion, as well as non-discrimination in employment. All qualified applicants receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, veteran status, disability unrelated to performing the essential task of the job or other legally protected categories. All persons shall be afforded equal employment opportunity. #LI-MP1