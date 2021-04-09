Job Details

We are an organization of talented, dedicated individuals delivering high-quality software to the public sector and non-profit worlds, improving the lives of citizens and helping government and non-profit agencies achieve their missions.

You are a dedicated, proven designer who loves tackling creative challenges and helping users benefit from well-designed experiences. You thrive in a team-oriented atmosphere and enjoy working with multi-disciplinary teams including UX Designers, Software Developers, Project Managers and Quality Assurance Engineers, bringing a refined sense of aesthetics and human-centered design.

Our current project focus is on the public sector, providing state of the art technical and user-centered design services. When people think of the government, they usually do not think of beautiful or highly usable software. We are working to change that perception, and we are seeking a User Interface (UI) Designer to join our team.

This position is currently remote, but will involve a regular work schedule in our Portland, ME office later in 2021.

As a UI Designer at PWW, you can expect to:

Work on client-facing projects as well as supporting in-house design initiatives.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver beautifully designed solutions that meet user needs. As we specialize in public sector solutions, accessibility is baked into design practices and knowledge.

Craft visual artifacts including high-fidelity mock-ups, clickable prototypes, and brand and style guides using in-house standard tools such as Sketch and Invision, following principles of systemic, component-based, atomic design.

Balance a diverse set of project assignments at any given time.

Present designs and participate in design iterations with internal team members and clients.

The successful candidate will bring:

Attention to detail and an eye on continuous improvement.

Ability to provide creative strategy and recommendations for client and internal projects, balancing a refined aesthetic with a strong understanding of software interface best practices and human-centered design.

A demonstrated understanding of design for digital experiences including responsive websites, web applications and mobile applications.

Collaborative, low-ego approach to working with multidisciplinary teams composed of UX Designers, Project Managers, Software Developers and QA Engineers, as well as the ability to work autonomously at times.

Interest and willingness to work with external clients, including the ability to present, describe and advocate for one’s work, and to be flexible in taking direction.

Experience with helping customers establish brand identity as well as creating UI designs that compliment and enhance existing brand identities.

Portfolio artifacts covering a wide array of application types and deliverables including complete style guides, high-fidelity mock-ups and clickable prototypes.

Experience with Sketch and Adobe Creative Suite is preferred.

Experience in an agile development environment is preferred.

Portland Webworks maintains one of the most progressive benefits programs in Maine. Our team culture, our respect for our personnel, and our generous compensation packages have earned our company recognition as one of the "Best Places to Work" in the state in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 (all the years we participated).

The benefits that we offer include:

100% Paid health and dental benefits for employees

Health Reimbursement Account (to minimize out of pocket costs)

Flexible Spending and Dependent Care Accounts

Company matching retirement plan

Annual profit sharing

Flexible scheduling

Up to 25 days paid vacation

Free parking (you will love Old Port parking)

Friday happy hours



