UX / UI Designer - Fast growth start up

Job Details

The role

This is Thirdfort's first designer hire, up until now we have used various UI/UX freelancers to help us design our products. We now need an expert in house to own UX and UI design across our entire platform which includes a lawyer facing web portal and consumer facing native IOS & Android mobile apps.

You will be working as part of our 3 person product team and alongside our 20 strong engineering team which includes IOS, Android and front end web specialists.

Your core responsibilities will include:

On day one we need you to pick up all the day to day product design responsibilities including applying strategic thinking to design, discovery, user testing and prototyping. You will be responsible for delivering innovative end-to-end user experiences that optimise along user needs, business goals, and technological realities across web and mobile platforms.

Over time we need you to improve and professionalise our design process and build a design team with the necessary skills and expertise to operate at scale.

About you

You need to have 5+ years of UX and UI experience and be able to show you have had a big impact on products you have worked on in the past

You must have a passion for making meaningful and measurable improvements to products and have the data driven approach to prove it

You need to be user focused

You need to have knowledge of accessibility and usability best practices

You need to be able to do product testing and rapid design iteration

You need to be able to build effective flow diagrams and prototype quickly

You need to be an expert at following design best practices - empathising, defining, ideating, prototyping, testing

You need to have a strong design portfolio you can show us

You must have impeccable visual design skills

You need to have confidence in your technique

You need to be aware of the latest design trends and up-to-date with latest technologies and techniques

You must have an understanding of the full development process, and working with Front-End developers to implement your designs

You must be a good communicator

You must be able to work in a small, startup-style, agile and fast-paced team

Benefits

Highly competitive salary (based on your experience)

The chance to join a high-growth business that's creating the new standard in legal security. As an early team member, you'll play a crucial role in helping us to achieve this

Flexible working / working from home - we're working remotely as a team due to COVID-19, but prior to this we've always offered very flexible working opportunities and will continue to do so

Unlimited holidays - we want you to take the right amount of time off so you're refreshed and able to do your best work

Open and flat culture where everyone has a voice in the culture we're building. Taking ownership, challenging how things are done, and being a team player are all core values for us.

Stock options in the company

Free drinks and coffee (when in the office); snacks and goodies whilst remote!

Access to Spill, our mental health partner, as well as bi-weekly yoga classes

Monthly companywide socials; these are currently virtual but recently we've had a magic show, cocktails, and bingo

Learning & Development culture. We run bi-weekly lunch & learns and there's lots of opportunity to pick up new skills and push forwards your own personal development. We're also keen to support you with time off and generous budgets for any external training you'd like to take on





Application Process

First round brief 20 min intro call with Jack (Co-founder)

Second round interviews with Jack and members of the product team

Case study

Values interview

References

Offer



