Lead Product Designer

Job Details

About Inscribe

At Inscribe, we want to change the way businesses trust their customers. Today, businesses are losing billions every year to fraudulent applications from customers that contain misleading and false information. Lending companies, insurers, governments, and marketplaces all suffer these huge losses. We want to change this by analysing customer applications to predict if a customer is fraudulent.

We are based in San Francisco, CA with an engineering office in Dublin, Ireland. We are backed by top Silicon Valley investors including Y Combinator, Crosslink Capital, Uncork Capital, and SV Angel.

The Role

As Inscribe's first Product Designer, you will lead everything design related to craft a great user experience that our customers love. At the core of what we do—catching fraud—a design decision can mean our customers save or lose millions of dollars. It's important that our customers have the right information at the right time and we present our fraud detection results in an easy to understand way. Great design means quicker and better decisions by our customers, and ultimately more fraud caught.

Across our feature set, we have lots of interesting design challenges to tackle such as displaying high-stakes fraud results, design a great developer experience (our API), and conveying complex data through easy to understand dashboards.

In general, fraud detection is an industry that has often been left behind in terms of design but we see design as a potential competitive advantage, and believe you, as Inscribe's first Product Designer will allow us to achieve that.

Responsibilities

Take end-to-end responsibility for the design of Inscribe's user interface and user experience

Collaborate across teams to achieve a high level of design excellence

Define our design vision, strategy and systems

Create and design user flows, prototypes, and high fidelity visuals

Collaborate with the team on to how best to display technical information to the end-user

Perform user research to deeply understand our customer’s needs and goals and be a voice of the customer

Be an advocate for great design across the company

About You

Have a strong sense of product design, intuition about customer needs, and UX sensibilities

Have an ability to be a generalist designer and a desire to constantly learn and adapt new auxiliary skills sets

Are exceptionally thoughtful about the little details

Have an ability to solve complex business problems through great design

Have experience shipping products under tight deadlines and uncertain requirements

Are a great communicator of complex topics

Have experience with prototyping as a means to explore and convey design solutions.

Have experience working with design systems.

Benefits

At Inscribe, we are building a company and culture where everyone can produce their best work. To achieve this, we are creating an environment that is inclusive of diverse backgrounds and encourages a sustainable work-life balance.

Some of our benefits:

Competitive salary and equity

Fast paced work environment with a unique opportunity to assume significant responsibility

Paid health care, complete work from home setup, and fitness reimbursements

Flexible hours and remote working

