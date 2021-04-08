Job Details

Senior Product Designer

Los Altos, CA

About Otter.ai

Join us at Otter.ai in transforming the way remote teams work and communicate. Our AI-powered collaborative note-taking app works across Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams to help teams record, transcribe, search and share meeting notes. In addition, we are making virtual meetings accessible to all employees - allowing team members with disabilities to participate in a world that is now dominated by virtual meetings.

Try us out today, download Otter.ai in the App Store and on Google Play or sign up at http://otter.ai

With over 10M users experiencing Otter.ai, we are making an impact at scale and we are growing fast. Our team is made up of top talent from companies like Google, Facebook, Yahoo!, Microsoft, Pinterest, Spotify, and Plaid. We are backed by leading investors that include David Cheriton (Google’s first investor), Tim Draper (Draper Associates), Spectrum Equity, Horizons Ventures, GGV Capital, and Duke University.

About the role

Work with product and leadership in planning and define goals

Understand user needs and motivations uncovered in research, user testing, surveys, communicate research insights, and integrate them into product design to contribute to user features and functionality

Create user-centered design solutions for the Otter product that offer a seamless, consistent user experience across iOS, Android, Web platforms, extensions, integrations

Continually iterate and evolve to drive user engagement and social sharing to increase retention, virality, and network effect

Create wireframes, mock-ups, and rapid prototypes for early-stage design explorations and usability studies

Partner with engineers throughout the development process to ensure implementation and user experience are of high-quality

Deliver polished visual designs, UX/UI flows, and clear specs to our engineering team with smooth handoff

Develop marketing design solutions for all mediums, app, web, corporate website, email, print, and copywriting

Expertise in both motion and visual design

Collaborate with other designers to maintain design standards across all products

Work with design leadership to improve our design processes

Interview and advise on new product designers and help with onboarding and mentor

As the, you will

Do you enjoy building products that consumers and team members love to use? We are looking for a seasoned product designer to design and create intuitive, compelling experiences for our Otter consumer app (iOS, Android, and Web), as well as enterprise-grade administration portal for our Otter Business product. Our core product is gaining rapid adoption, and we believe this role can help us improve the way people and teams communicate. The right person thrives in a fast-paced, collaborative, and agile start-up environment and will enjoy the freedom to explore and develop product experiences that change the way we communicate.

5+ years of experience designing cross-platform, mobile and web, B2C and B2B, productivity and collaboration applications with millions of users

Extensive experience in creating wireframes, prototypes, storyboards, and user flows

High proficiency in using industry-standard design tools, including Sketch, InVision, Figma, Photoshop, and prototyping tools

Solid understanding of front end web and mobile development languages

Solid grasp of user-centered design (UCD) and experience in planning and conducting user research, user testing, A/B testing, rapid prototyping, and addressing usability and accessibility concerns

Strong communications skills to present and defend designs and key deliverables

Passion to solve real customer problems and obsession to delight users

Sound judgment in when to leverage existing user behavior vs. require users to adopt a new behavior

Willingness to iterate until we get things right

Adept at staying current with latest design trends, industry standards and best practices

Bachelor degree in a relevant discipline from a top design school

UX writing experience is a big plus

Employee Benefits

Stock. Be a [literal] stakeholder in our company’s future.

Food. Enjoy catered meals and boundless snacks.

Fun. We host team lunches weekly and team events bi-quarterly.

People. Work with talented, collaborative, and friendly people who love what they do.

Health and Saving. Receive the benefits of comprehensive health, dental, vision and disability insurance.





*Otter.ai is an equal opportunity employer. We proudly celebrate diversity and are dedicated to inclusivity.

**Please note: Otter.ai does not accept unsolicited resumes from 3rd party recruitment agencies without a written agreement in place for permanent placements. Any resume or other candidate information submitted outside of established candidate submission guidelines (including through our website or via email to any Otter.ai employee) and without a written agreement otherwise will be deemed to be our sole property, and no fee will be paid should we hire the candidate.