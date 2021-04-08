Job Details

SUPERHUMAN 👉

The fastest email experience in the world

The most wanted product on Product Hunt, with 400K+ people on our waitlist

Loved and adored: see what our customers say

Our customers get through their inbox twice as fast; many see inbox zero for the first time in years.

Come shape the future of email, communication, and productivity!

BUILD LOVE 💜

At Superhuman, we deeply understand how to build products people love. We incorporate fun and play; we infuse magic and joy; we make experiences that amaze and delight.

It all starts with the right team — a team that deeply cares about values, customers, and each other.

CREATE MASSIVE IMPACT 🚀

We're not solving a small problem, and we're not addressing a small market. We're going after email; the one activity that consumes more of our work day than any other.

Our ambition doesn't stop there. Next: calendars, notes, contacts, tasks. We are building the productivity platform of the future.

At Superhuman, you will have massive impact: on our Product Team as our first Senior Product Designer.

DO THE BEST WORK OF YOUR LIFE 🌟

We made products at Apple, Google, LinkedIn, Zynga, Flipboard, and Facebook. We founded Rapportive (acquired by LinkedIn), LiveRamp (acquired for $310M), and built pry (used by 25% of Ruby developers). Our investors include Andreessen Horowitz, First Round Capital, Sam Altman, and the founders of Gmail, Stripe, AngelList, Intercom.

Our latest financing was led by Andreessen Horowitz, and we welcomed Marc Andreessen and David Ulevitch to our board. See their investment thesis here.

This time, we're swinging for beyond the fences. We are building a household brand and a worldwide organization. We are here to do the best work of our lives, and we hope you are too.

ROLE 👩🏽‍💻👨‍💻

Combine holistic understanding of product design, visual design, and experience design to craft amazing product experiences that delight our customers

Collaborate closely with product managers, designers, and developers to deliver a product of remarkable quality

Contribute end-to-end through discovery, the design and development processes, through to delivery for new features and iterations

Use qualitative and quantitative data to validate product directions

Contribute to all aspects of design including creating prototypes, wireframes, and workflow diagrams to improve product experiences

Research existing products and deeply understand the state of the art to stay on top of industry trends

Deliver high-quality designs, participate in design critiques, and present work regularly for feedback

SOUND LIKE YOU? 🙌

Experience: You have 8+ years of experience across various facets of design.

You have 8+ years of experience across various facets of design. Expertise: You have a demonstrated mastery of UI/UX, prototyping, visual design, typography, and layout & visual hierarchy.

You have a demonstrated mastery of UI/UX, prototyping, visual design, typography, and layout & visual hierarchy. Curiosity: You love exploring new and existing paradigms to add to your repertoire of ideas and solutions. You are exceptionally curious about technology, design, product and people. You never feel done learning your craft.

You love exploring new and existing paradigms to add to your repertoire of ideas and solutions. You are exceptionally curious about technology, design, product and people. You never feel done learning your craft. Delight & Empathy: You have empathy for customers and their journey. You deeply understand how customers think. You can accurately predict how changes will make them feel. You enjoy creating delight.

You have empathy for customers and their journey. You deeply understand how customers think. You can accurately predict how changes will make them feel. You enjoy creating delight. Excellent Communication: You are comfortable and confident sharing your thoughts in verbal or written form. You can engage constructively in debate and discussion with your colleagues and peers.

You are comfortable and confident sharing your thoughts in verbal or written form. You can engage constructively in debate and discussion with your colleagues and peers. Collaborator : You can partner with a diverse team to achieve business results. You have experience facilitating discussions with engineers and product managers to drive strategy and execution.

: You can partner with a diverse team to achieve business results. You have experience facilitating discussions with engineers and product managers to drive strategy and execution. Appreciation of Quality: The details and nuances of your work are important to you. You are enthusiastic about your favorite products and can articulate why they're incredible. You are excited to build a premium brand.

BENEFITS 🎁

Taking Care of Your Future 🙏

Medical, dental and vision insurance: 100% coverage for you, 60% coverage for all your dependents.

Voluntary insurance: short-term disability, long-term disability, and life insurance.

401(k) plan (non-company matching).

Generous Time Off 🏝

Take as much vacation as you like!

Flexible parental leave.

Investing in Your Growth ✍️

$3000 per year towards your professional development.

Allyship education program to help build your best self.

Setting You Up For Success 🧑🏻‍💻👩🏾‍💻

Custom MacBook Pro.

$3000 budget for workstation setup.

All your lunches catered or expensed.

Flexible spending accounts for commuter costs, dependent care, and healthcare expenses.

Superhuman is an equal opportunity employer: we value diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.