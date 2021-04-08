Job Details

About The Philanthropy Roundtable: The Philanthropy Roundtable is a well-established organization in the philanthropic sector, serving as resource for hundreds of donors and foundation leaders. Its mission is to foster excellence in philanthropy, protect philanthropic freedom, and help donors advance liberty, opportunity, and personal responsibility.

With this goal in mind, the organization is building a world-class storytelling team that will shift how society views philanthropy and capitalism.

Since 1991, The Philanthropy Roundtable has served individual philanthropists and foundations that are refining their philanthropic strategies to maximize their resources’ impact, as well as emerging donors and entrepreneurs who are developing their philanthropic plans. The Roundtable is the leading organization in the United States focused on promoting and defending the power of private giving and the means to create wealth to make charitable giving possible.

Job Summary: Reporting to the Vice President of Marketing & Communications the Director of Creative Services leads all aspects of design and production for the organization’s content and serves as a steward of the Roundtable’s visual brand.

The organization is in the midst of exciting changes including building a new website, an organizational rebrand, the celebration of its 30th anniversary, the printing of the final issue of Philanthropy magazine, and the creation of new digital products such as podcasts, videos, and innovative online resources that serve our community of supporters.

The Director of Creative Services will be an important voice in these changes and will help create interesting and compelling visuals, especially across the Roundtable’s digital platforms, which complement the purpose and storyline of both existing and new content with the goal of elevating engagement with the organization’s content and its perception and reputation among the target audience.

The Director will also play an important role in managing the design process, production, and workflow of the creative services team within the MarCom department. This includes supervising the Creative Services Manager, various outside vendors, and collaborating with teams across the organization on their projects and needs.

Top candidates will be based in the Washington, D.C. area; we will also consider exceptional candidates based in other locations for remote employment.

Job Duties: Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Manage, in partnership with the Vice President of Marketing and Communications, all business affairs related to design production and workflow needs

Steward the organization’s visual brand across all products and ensure all items align with and reinforce the brand standards

Develop sub-branding for events, projects, or digital communications, including logos and brand guidelines

Create interesting and compelling graphics for the digital projects, including both web and social media

Build, in conjunction with MarCom colleagues, components of the Roundtable website such as landing pages, forms, layouts, or visual components

Collaborate with colleagues across the organization to create products for digital and print that are visually stunning and reinforce the vision, mission, principles, and strategic objectives of the organization

Supervise and mentor the Creative Services Manager and coordinate workflow and responsibilities

Orchestrate the creation, editing, and production of video and film, printed materials, and other items developed by the Creatives Services team within the MarCom department

Oversee relationships with vendors, including but not limited to printers, mail houses, outside designers, and/or illustrators with a focus on quality, brand consistency, and economic efficiencies

Requirements:

At least 8 years of graphic design experience, with an emphasis in your portfolio on digital design optimized for the web and social media.

Expert mastery of the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite, including InDesign, Illustrator, PhotoShop, AfterEffects, Adobe XD, and PremierePro

Well versed in HTML/CSS, with experience in WordPress highly preferred

Demonstrable experience managing a design team, including other graphic designers, workflows, and vendors

Experience with video, film, and motion graphics a plus

· Must endorse and be comfortable working on projects tied directly to the guiding principles, mission, and vision of the Roundtable and its current strategic plan

· Highly organized with an ability to manage the details of multiple projects and consistently meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment

· Ability to collaborate easily with multiple staff members to complete projects

· Ability to work independently and complete work without errors or sloppiness

High energy, a willingness to work hard, and an innate desire to produce superior work

· High standard of honesty and strong ethical standards

Travel: Less than 5 percent of the time. All travel will be domestic.

Application Process: To apply please send cover letter, including your interest in the Roundtable’s vision, mission, guiding principles, and your salary requirement, along with your resume and a link to your portfolio, to Suzi Marchena at smarchena@PhilanthropyRoundtable.org.