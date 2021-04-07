Product UX Designer

Job Details

We’re looking for a passionate and knowledgeable Product Designer (UX) to join our team to support one of our favorite client accounts (they’re a consumer electronics company you’ve *definitely* heard of). You’ll be helping them reimagine their online shopping experience by creating intuitive and efficient experiences that inspire each person to be part of our clients’ community.

This role is responsible for creating and delivering new concepts, user journeys, wireframes, prototypes and design specifications for their e-comm website to drive engagement and conversions. You’ll be designing effective, intuitive flows that solve for a variety of scenarios in a forward thinking, fast-paced way. Collaboration and communication are key as you work closely with teams of Designers, Researchers, Engineers and Product Managers to solve complex challenges in an empathetic, human-centered way. You should have an uncanny ability to translate technical requirements into simple, engaging designs. Throughout the design process, you’ll work to anticipate and advocate for what users need, and ensure the final experience is not only functional, but delightful.

About you

You’re a product designer with 3 – 5 years of UX design experience with a focus on D2C and e-comm work.

Your portfolio demonstrates your understanding and approach to creative problem solving for web and app based projects.

You’re an expert at creating wireframes and prototypes that illustrate key product interactions using modern design tools, specifically Figma and Principle.

You have a strong knowledge of design systems, components libraries, and atomic design principles.

You clearly define the problem, determine customer goals, define interaction design solutions necessary to achieve them.

You understand human behaviors, motivations, and emotions and translate them into design solutions that can actually be built.

You’re an expert communicator who has the ability to effectively document and hand off design files to developers.

You have experience presenting concepts and ideas, and articulating and defending design decisions with grace, logic and data to a cross-functional team.

You thrive in ambiguous, fast-paced environments and love taking initiative.

Familiarity with eCommerce terminology and tools is a plus.

Experience with design research tools (Google Analytics, ClickTale, etc) is preferred.

About Sandy

Sandy is a global talent community of creative, media, strategy and technology experts, and we work in flexible teams to support brands you’ve heard of. By building elastic teams of the right people at the right time, we help our clients run more efficiently while improving diversity, access, and work/life balance for everyone involved.

Our services include digital media strategy and analytics, creative development and production, technology solutions, brand strategy, web design and development, social media and content marketing.

Born from our own needs as agency leaders, freelancers and underrepresented talent ourselves, Sandy’s mission is to bring the support, community and collaborative energy of #officelife into the modern work-from-anywhere era where freedom and flexibility reign supreme.

What’s in it for you

WFAnywhere: Our remote-first approach means you can work from home, the beach, or anywhere you feel your most productive.

Security AND Sanity: Hourly W2’s mean you get the assurances of a salary (40 hours/week) without the drain of late nights and weekend work. We’re not known for racking up overtime hours but when you do have to grind, at least you get appropriately paid for it.

Competitive pay, benefits + perks

Participate in our ongoing Talent Experience efforts to build comprehensive benefits + perks that inspire and reward our entire talent community.

You want to learn, grow and elevate those around you, and you’re the kind of person others want to work with.

About us

