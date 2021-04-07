Sr. Product Designer

Job Details

Designing at Archipelago:

Archipelago is focused on changing how commercial real estate is risked and insured by using AI to improve people’s data. Since our public launch last August, we have trillions of dollars on platform with some of the largest industry owners, brokers, and insurers. Having just completed a Series B funding round, we're backed by a number of investors and industry leaders and are growing quickly.

We’re looking for talented designers with a diverse set of skills, backgrounds, disciplines, and perspectives to change how this industry operates. By joining our growing design team, you’ll not just be helping define our culture at Archipelago, but also reshaping how this industry does business.

Our team works across a number of specialties, but approaches design holistically. Our efforts expand across evolving our design process, conducting research, prototyping for web and mobile, brand and marketing work, as well as refining our UX writing.





What you’ll be doing:

Working closely with product managers to map out our product vision

Ideation of new feature development, utilizing a variety of techniques to validate our ideas and promote learning

Improve your skill set by working through the entire product design process of sketching, wireframing, visual design, prototyping, and user testing

Finding creative solutions to complex business problems, user interactions, or technical constraints

Designing for things at scale

Honing in our research process





You might be the right fit if you:

Have a strong portfolio demonstrating a clear understanding of distilling complex problems into elegant solutions using research, user flows, wireframing, and visual design

Are driven by empathy, care, and curiosity for how people use technology

Can demonstrably think in complex systems and can communicate effectively these ideas to those unfamiliar with them

Have a background designing product for finance, insurance, or similar verticals

Have excellent written and verbal communication skills

Love expanding your skills and prioritizing learning

Have 5+ years of experience designing software

You’ll have a significant impact, since the product is in its early stages. You’ll have a full team to support you, from research and project planning through development and iteration.

We’re headquartered in San Francisco, you can work remote or from our office in SF, though we’re only considering US-based applicants at this time.





Benefits

We’re a supportive team who will give you as much assistance or independence as you like

Competitive salary, equity, full health benefits, 401(k), flexible vacation policy

Semiannual summits with the global team, virtual for now, in person once it’s safe! (previously Singapore, California wine country, and Utrecht)



