Job Details

Our company

Archipelago is a start-up working to revolutionize how risk is insured. Our founders are tech and finance entrepreneurs with several IPOs and acquisitions under their belts. We’re headquartered in San Francisco, and have raised several million in seed money to date. You can work remote or from our office in SF, though we’re only considering US-based applicants at this time.

Why you should work with us

Our company is growing rapidly and this is a unique opportunity to change the direction of an industry that is ripe for innovation and creativity. We’re a passionate and caring team with a strong appreciation for beautiful things.

The opportunity

As a Visual Designer, you will work on setting the visual and emotional tone of an early stage SaaS product. You’ll work on crafting a consistent brand identity that spans across our marketing collateral, website, landing pages, and beyond. You should feel comfortable setting visual consistency, working in digital spaces, implementing guidelines, and enforcing them where need be.

The ideal designer will be comfortable executing their own process, and helping us define our design culture and expectations. You’ll be given a lot of autonomy and should feel confident taking an idea from 0 to 1.

What you’ll be responsible for

Help develop and evolve our brand identity

Work closely with the Head of Marketing and Product Marketing to design and properly message our products through compelling collateral, digital campaigns, presentations, website and other digital channels.

Utilize research to inform design decisions

Work with our product team to help set the brand direction of product and marketing

Lead the design of our marketing web experience

Work in a variety of design tools (Figma, Adobe Creative Cloud, etc.)

Build momentum and excitement in our industry by enabling our sales team

Work on creating robust templates and assets and focus on scaling our design team

Ability to deliver under tight deadlines

Have a unique and compelling voice, and the ability to promote your design decisions



