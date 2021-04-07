Job Details

Senior Graphic Designer

About You

We are seeking talent that is well versed in strategic design for customer-facing campaigns. You can switch back and forth between digital and print in a blink. You enjoy an iterative process and are always looking for ways to improve. You have a love of content marketing, and you’re not afraid of an untested idea. Your portfolio includes strong consumer facing campaigns.

About Us

We’re a full-service, in-house 28 person creative agency with a mission of elevating an entire industry through our brand. Recognized by Glassdoor, FORTUNE, Inc., and Entrepreneur magazine as one of the country's top workplaces, our in-house team is a vibrant, fast-paced, and innovative brand shop nationally recognized for our work. By infusing our culture of caring, integrity, innovation, optimism, and grit into everything that we do, we’ve built an environment where it’s fun to work, safe to fail, and good to be different.

To see our design team's work visit : https://www.behance.net/powerhrg

The Position

You will primarily focus on customer-facing design with a cross-functional team of Social Media experts, Copywriters, Photographers, Motion Designers, Videographers, Project Managers, Strategists and other Graphic Designers. You will be empowered to infuse the elements of storytelling in all your work while upholding the integrity of our brand esthetic and mission. As part of the Graphic Design team, you will participate in regular critiques and cultivate a supportive and collaborative environment.

This position would start as remote, but when conditions allow will work in our office 25 minutes outside of Philadelphia.

The Responsibilities

Attend planning meetings and presenting directly to clients, including executives, senior leadership, and department heads, to collaborate on ideating and to execute our customer-facing materials.

Participate in Design Team and department critiques.

Assist in Mentorship of the design team

Maintain knowledge and best practices of technical and instructional content creation through on-going workshops, publications, or professional organizations.

Execute additional design tasks, including but not limited to internal facing materials.

Qualifications

Minimum of 5 years experience

BFA or related Graphic Design degree

A portfolio that includes consumer facing campaign experience, including social, content marketing, and UX design.

Email marketing experience, including light coding

Required: Expertise in Illustrator, InDesign, and Photoshop. Ability to code an email, Experience working with developers to create a web UX design system

Nice to have: After Effects, interest in copywriting

Receptive of constructive feedback and criticism

Highly organized, detail-oriented

Applications submitted without a link to a portfolio will be discarded.

The Perks

A robust social program filled with events and activities, including a company retreat to a tropical destination for you and a significant other.

Full medical, dental, life, and disability insurance plans with immediate digital access to physicians across the U.S.

Paid Parental Leave and Paid Volunteer Time Off.

Free health screenings and rewards for participation in wellness programs

Ample paid vacation and holidays

A competitive 401(k) retirement savings program, matched by Power.

An artfully designed office space to match your creative drive

Free food and entertainment on every first Friday of summer

Opportunities to further develop skills and attend leadership conferences and summits



