Job Details

Founded in 2000, Applied Minds draws on the talents of nearly 150 employees and a network of subject matter experts to innovate by melding art, design, science, and engineering. We help organizations ask the right questions and then provide unexpected, yet powerful solutions. With a passion for inventing the future for our clients, we bring together brilliant and creative people from numerous disciplines into multidisciplinary teams to work on projects such as autonomous systems, command centers, modeling and simulation systems, robotics, spacecraft, UAVs, user experiences, vehicles, and more.





Equipped with outstanding tools and technology, collaborative spaces, an art department, and advanced fabrication and prototyping facilities, we work in an informal, creative environment that blurs the lines between disciplines.





If you have exceptional talent and passion, join Applied Minds and help us create for the ages.





We are seeking a Graphic Design Lead to guide the visual communications efforts at Applied Minds. Working at the intersection of art, engineering, science, and technology, this individual will be both a strategic visual communicator and a hands-on contributor to the compelling visual expression of innovative ideas. They will bring ideas to life through white papers, displays, books, and presentations, and through other design elements woven throughout project deliverables.





This person will be an expert at translating and expressing complex ideas in novel ways that intrigue and excite diverse audiences from non-scientists to the fully immersed scientific community. Work product is highly diverse, including everything from outward facing business proposals, detailed project progress reports, project design and final senior level client executive reviews.





***PORTFOLIO PDF OR LINK REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED. THANK YOU***





Qualifications:

• BA/BS in Art//Design or equivalent experience

• 10+ years professional work experience

• Proven ability work collaboratively in a multidisciplinary team environment, ideally in scientific and engineering communities

• Willingness to be hands-on, as well as look at the big picture

• Thrive on multitasking on wide range of subjects and projects

• Demonstrated passion for great design

• Strong understanding of the history, theory, techniques, and community of great design

• Mastery with Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, SketchUp preferred





Qualified and interested candidates, please apply here:

https://careers-appliedminds.icims.com/jobs/1348/graphic-design-lead/job





Applied Minds is committed to hiring and retaining a diverse workforce. We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer and as such make all employment related decisions without regard to race, color, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, national origin, age, veteran status, disability, or any other protected class. U.S. Citizenship is required for most positions.