Sr. Product Designer

Senior Product Designer

What is Ontrak?

Ontrak’s mission is to Improve the health and save the lives of millions of people, and we fulfill this mission by working with national health plans, Fortune 500 employers and consumers to deliver world-class prevention, behavioral health and chronic condition programs via digital and telehealth products that are global in reach. Ontrak is one of the fastest-growing companies in the Digital Health landscape (350%+ in 2020), and as a public company, has the financial backing and enterprise-reach to continue this growth so that we can transform millions of lives over the coming 3-5 years.

In 2021, Ontrak is investing significantly in mobile-first technology and behavioral health/lifestyle change programs expansion, and therefore is seeking exceptional candidates in Product Management, UX/UI Design and health content product marketing to join Ontrak at this exciting time of transformation!

Who you are:

Ontrak has recently acquired LifeDojo.com (the CEO has joined Ontrak as SVP Product), and with this, Ontrak plans to both expand the LifeDojo prevention program offerings to health plans, while also building world-class preventive health behavior change programs to enhance existing Ontrak telehealth offerings.

Ontrak is seeking a mission-driven Senior Product Designer to lead design for the preventive health behavior change initiatives, from ideation, initial discovery, prototyping and testing, through to the creation of pixel-perfect, fully-specified designs that have been validated and meet the requirements of the engineering team for development and delivery. You will work closely with product, engineering, user researchers, behavioral and data scientists, clinicians and business stakeholders to generate ideas and assess their value, feasibility and useability.

If you thrive in an environment that is both fast-paced enough to meet the demands of the market, and thoughtful enough to ensure all Ontrak digital products are nothing less than compelling for customers and end-users alike, then Ontrak may be the perfect fit for the next step in your career.

Responsibilities:

• Craft thoughtful user flows, interactions, and design solutions for some of the most challenging problems using research, prototyping, user testing, data, and best in-class design.

• Collaborate cross-functionally with product, business stakeholders and engineering to brainstorm and solve for key roadmap priorities.

• Design mobile and desktop UX/UI for prevention and behavioral health products, including pre and post sign-up experiences.

• Be a principal author of the design system and style guide for our future suite of digital health products.

• Across all early-stages of projects, ensure that User Experience Research methodology is incorporated into the process.

• Across all delivery stages of projects, support QA through to release to ensure designs match specifications and perform well in production.

• Support a lean workflow and fluidity within cross-functional teams by proactively scoping, planning and guiding the approach during the requirements definition and design phases of work

Requirements:

• 5+ years experience as a Product Designer for a mobile solution

• 3+ years of experience turning complex problems into engaging design solutions as the principal designer over the entire process

• Must be US based

• An outstanding portfolio showcasing mobile-first UX/UI design

• Highly proficient with design tools (Sketch, Invision, Figma, Mural, Principle or similar tools for modern, mobile use testing & design)

• Conceptual thinking that balances user needs and business goals

• Excellent visual (e.g. diagrams, presentation, story-telling), verbal communication and small group facilitation skills

• Bachelor's degree

Preferred:

• Startup experience, or experience designing great products on tight timelines and/or with budgetary constraints

• Experience synthesizing user data and research into actionable insights and product implications

• Experience designing health-related and/or behavior change products for healthcare, employer or consumer end-users

• Additional demonstrable portfolio examples of conceptual models, navigation and user flows, information design, and examples of user testing projects across mobile and desktop devices

• Sufficient understanding of front-end development and development generally to consider feasibility of proposed designs

• Domain expertise within user analytics, a/b testing, data visualization and/or Business Intelligence

• Excellent critical thinking skills; consider the product holistically and reconcile user needs with business objectives in formulating product solutions to achieve the product vision.

• Bachelor's degree in design

Benefits:

Our ongoing strong growth and evolution, we are looking for people who want to do their best at work. Join our team and take your career to the next level with Ontrak. We are committed to promoting from within.

In addition to a competitive wage, we offer comprehensive benefits including medical, dental and vision insurance; a 401(k) plan; paid holiday, vacation and sick time; flexible spending accounts; Basic Life/AD&D, Employee Assistance Program and Travel Assistance Program and more.